Veteran Nollywood actor and director, Don Richards Oguntimehin, known to many as Don Richard, has lived a life as dramatic as his roles.

Born in Ondo State but raised in the bustling streets of Bariga, Lagos, the actor started acting on stage at age eight.

Don Richard started his career in 1989 as a production assistant for Nigerian Television Authority (NTA 10).

He later transitioned to acting, featuring in both English and Yoruba movies.

In an interview on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast hosted by actress Biola Bayo, Don Richard passionately appealed to Nigerians to help him battle a kidney-related condition.

Health challenges

Speaking during the interview, the actor and director recounted his topsy-turvy world since discovering he has been diagnosed with a kidney disease.

According to him, despite growing up in Bariga, he never took to smoking.

“I was a fighter, and the only rule is that we must not smoke or drink alcohol. Because once your liver gets weak, your punching power will be reduced.

“The only thing I did back then was to drink herbal concoctions in the mornings. Sometimes I even use water to take my herbs instead of alcohol. For two years now, I have stopped taking anything that has to do with alcohol. I don’t take soft drinks. I only take water,” he said.

However, despite being that careful, he suddenly started noticing some symptoms. He realised he was shrinking sometime last year. Sometimes his two legs would be swollen, and he didn’t even suspect anything serious.

“I just went to anchor a show and was lodged in a room. Around 1.05 am, it felt like someone was nailing my spinal cord. I managed to walk and was told to go for a check-up.

“It was then discovered that my bladder was getting larger and my kidney was beginning to have issues. When I heard, I was down and prayed not to die,” he narrated.

At that point, he was diagnosed and given some medication. Although his condition improved, he said, the ailment had already affected his legs.

“Just a little walk, and I would begin to feel pain. I travelled to Ibadan, where I stayed. One day, I started having hiccups from morning till the afternoon of the next day.

“I started getting weak. They took me to another hospital. I even thought I was going to die at the hospital because I passed out a few times. But the Holy Spirit was working in me. They did a general check-up, and then I was told I would need dialysis, which costs about 40 to 50 million naira.

Passionate appeal

Following the revelation, the ‘Olugbare’ actor has passionately appealed to Nigerians for help.

He revealed that he had to sell his property to cover his medical expenses, and now he had nothing to fall back on.

“I have had to sell my house and drop the money so they could spend it. The money has now finished. I even sold my car for 1.5 million, and now, at this point, if something goes wrong, I have nothing to sell for funds.

He also said that he had to plead with his wife not to abandon him, especially since she knew so much about his secrets, struggles, and journey.

Marital travails

Earlier in the interview, the actor spoke about his second marriage after his first wife died and how it left him drained.

He said most people take the “for better or for worse” marriage vows, but don’t prepare for the worst.

“They are only there for the better. The endorsement of God is for better or worse. And that is why most marriages collapse,” he said.

Reacting to speculations that the crisis resulted because he tried to stop his wife from acting, he said, “If I wanted to do that, I would have done that at the beginning, which is a normal thing from God. A husband decides what he wants from his wife.

“Your life is different from your ambition. I’m the one to decide her ambition as her husband. But if you want me not to decide, your presentation matters.”

He further noted that he did not see his child from the marriage for nine years, even though he was meeting his financial obligations.

“I got married afterwards and I now have twins who are seven years old,” he revealed.