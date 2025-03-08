Since the 1980s, the name Pete Edochie has resonated across generations of movie lovers—and it continues to do so to this day—remains a towering figure in Nollywood.

For Gen Z audiences who may not be familiar with his unforgettable performances, particularly in Things Fall Apart, his appearance in skit maker Mr Macaroni’s The Avengers of Nollywood would undoubtedly introduce them to his deep voice and regal presence—qualities that command immense respect.

Mostly regarded as one of Nigeria’s most gifted actors, Edochie has spent decades bringing fearless kings and wise elders to life on screen, crafting a career that stands as a masterclass in storytelling.

As the Anambra native marks his 78th birthday on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the iconic roles that have defined his illustrious career.

Things Fall Apart

Released in 1987 as a TV series, ‘Things Fall Apart’ featured Edochie in the iconic role of Okonkwo, a complex character driven by fear and an intense desire to avoid his father’s perceived weakness.

The series was an adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s 1958 novel, produced by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Edochie masterfully portrayed Okonkwo’s inner turmoil, strength, and eventual tragic downfall.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He embodied the character’s pride, rigid adherence to tradition, and inability to adapt to changing times.

The novel, Achebe’s debut work, was written while working at the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. It was first published in London by Heinemann on June 17, 1958.

Edochie’s career would be incomplete without ‘Things Fall Apart’, a role he played at 38.

The late G.C. Ugwu, then Zonal Director of NTA Benin, recommended him for the role. He was invited to audition at the main auditorium of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Igodo

Produced by Don Pedro Obaseki in 1999 and directed by Andy Amenechi, ‘Igodo’ featured Edochie as an older and influential leader who guided his community through perilous times.

His commanding presence and authoritative delivery made him the perfect fit for such roles.

The adventure film follows seven warriors on a dangerous mission to the ‘Land of the Living Dead’ to retrieve a mystical weapon capable of breaking a deadly curse that plagues their kingdom.

Billionaire’s Club

Directed by Afam Okereke and released in 2003, ‘Billionaire’s Club’ featured Edochie as Billion, a wealthy businessman who wielded significant power and influence.

The film tells the story of a secret society of men who use occult powers to manipulate others and acquire wealth through blood money.

Edochie’s role explored themes of ambition, corruption, and the consequences of unchecked power.

Lionheart

In the 2018 drama ‘Lionheart’, Edochie played Chief Ernest Obiagu, the owner of Lionheart Transport Company and the father of Adaeze and Obiora.

He also portrayed Abigail Obiagu’s husband. The film was produced by Chinny Onwugbenu and directed by Genevieve Nnaji.

His role as a business patriarch who values family and tradition showcased his ability to adapt to contemporary narratives while maintaining his signature presence.

Nnaji’s directorial debut, which also marked the acting debut of Peter Okoye and Chibuzor ‘Phyno’ Azubuike, follows Adaeze Obiagu as she steps up to run her father’s company after he falls ill, facing the challenges of a male-dominated industry.

Netflix acquired ‘Lionheart’ on September 7, 2018, making it the first Nigerian Netflix Original.

The film premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released globally on Netflix on January 4, 2019.

Rituals

Directed by Andy Amenechi and written by Kenneth Nnebue, ‘Rituals’ (1997) featured Edochie as Don Pedro, a patron of the infamous Vampires’ Confraternity.

The film follows Desmond (Sola Fosudo), an aspiring gubernatorial candidate who joins the Vampire Confraternity.

To secure power, he is asked to sacrifice his mother and wife. However, karma catches up with him when he ultimately loses the election.

The movie sheds light on societal ills and dark secrets previously only whispered.

Foreigner’s God

Released in 2019, ‘Foreigner’s God’ was produced by Kelechi Freeman Ukadike and directed by Ifan Ifeanyi Michael under Ifan Michael Productions.

In the film, Edochie plays the role of a storyteller, adding depth and cultural richness to the narrative.

The story follows an English documentary photographer who arrives in Igbo land during the colonial era.

However, the plot turns supernatural when his bodyguard mysteriously disappears, and he falls in love with a subhuman witch in the jungle.

Beyond his iconic roles in the above movies, Edochie has starred in numerous other films, earning an Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy.

His other notable films include Heavy Battle, in which he played a chief, Test Your Heart, Greatest Harvest, Secret Pain, and Fair Game.

Pete Edochie

Edochie, born in Zaria, Kaduna State, attended St. Patrick’s and St. James Primary Schools for his early education.

He later proceeded to St. John’s College for his secondary education.

He furthered his studies at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

At Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), he served as Director of Programmes while occasionally doubling as Deputy Managing Director and sometimes acting as Managing Director.

Edochie resigned from ABS after the government decided to politicise the FM station’s affairs, dismissing the entire management team, including him.

He had been the immediate successor to the MD before his departure, which prompted his transition into the movie industry.

Before fully venturing into Nollywood, he had already gained recognition for his role in ‘Things Fall Apart’, which earned him an international award.

His performance was so impactful that the BBC flew to Nigeria to interview him about his portrayal of Okonkwo.

Edochie is married to Josephine Edochie, and they have six children.

In 2009, he was kidnapped but was later released unharmed by his captors.

In September 2017, he endorsed the Wikimedia movement in Nigeria by appearing in a video campaign to increase Wikipedia awareness and usage among older generations.

In 2020, he was honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival (TAFF).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

