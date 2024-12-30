Category: Nollywood

Directed by: Jade Osiberu

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Ladipoe, Shalom Obiago

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Running time: 2 hours

Released date: 20 December

In Lagos, “Detty December” is more than just a time for Christmas—it’s a chaotic, energetic frenzy where anything can happen. The city is alive, full of parties, drama, and, of course, top-notch romance.

What Christmas feels like taps into this high-energy vibe, showing how love can be thrilling and messy, especially during the holiday season.

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu gives us a fun and heartfelt ride through the ups and downs of relationships, where everyone’s playing the love game, but not everyone knows the rules.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Lagos, the film captures the essence of that time of year when emotions run wild, and finding love might just be as unpredictable as the season itself. “Christmas in Lagos” also mirrors the festive chaos of the holiday season in Lagos. The film follows the lives of several characters as they navigate love, heartbreak, and self-discovery amidst the whirlwind of holiday celebrations.

Plot

At the heart of the story is Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), a sweet, introspective young woman who has secretly been in love with her best friend, Elozonam (Shalom C. Obiago), for years. They’ve shared countless memories, and Fiyin believes their bond is unique. But her world is shattered when Elo announces he’s getting engaged to Yagazie, his girlfriend of only eight months. Fiyin is left to grapple with her emotions while deciding whether to fight for Elo or move on. Her unspoken feelings affect her relationships with those around her, and what was supposed to be a joyful Christmas season becomes a painful reflection. Fiyin’s journey is one that many can relate to, making her a character that resonates with the audience.

Meanwhile, Fiyin’s cousin Ivie (Rayxia Ojo) returns from London for a carefree holiday in Lagos, determined to enjoy everything the city offers. After a failed romance, Ivie is no longer interested in love and plans to spend her time partying and avoiding serious relationships. But when she meets Ajani (Ladipoe), a charming guitarist with big dreams and a delivery job to match, Ivie’s resolve begins to crack. Despite their undeniable chemistry, she hesitates to let herself fall for him due to their background and social status differences. Ajani’s authenticity and ambition challenge Ivie’s view of love, and she’s forced to confront her fears about vulnerability and risk.

Amidst all this, Fiyin’s mother, Gbemi (Shaffy Bello), is caught in her romantic dilemma. Widowed for years, Gbemi is suddenly faced with a choice between two very different men: Zachariah Dozie (Richard Mofe-Damijo), her charming and wealthy ex-lover, and Toye (Wale Ojo), her steady and dependable boyfriend who has always been there for her. As Christmas approaches, Gbemi is forced to reflect on what she truly wants and what love means to her at this stage of her life. She is caught between embracing the familiar, taking a chance on the past, and rekindling an old flame. This storyline beautifully explores the complexities of love in different life stages, from the youthful romance of Fiyin to the mature decisions of Gbemi.

Amidst the complex emotions of the main characters, the story also brings lighthearted humour with Chisom, Ajani’s quirky best friend, and Ladi, Gbemi’s no-nonsense housemaid. Their growing relationship brings much-needed comic relief while also touching on issues of class and societal expectations in a city where everything is possible.

As the film progresses, Lagos itself becomes a character. The city’s festive chaos—crowded streets, dazzling lights, and vibrant parties—reflects the characters’ emotional journeys. From the bustling markets to the high-end rooftop bars, Lagos is the perfect backdrop for personal growth, heartbreak, and new beginnings.

Character growth is a central theme in the film; as Fiyin learns the importance of self-love and emotional independence, Ivie discovers that love doesn’t have to fit neatly into a box, and Gbemi makes a choice that honours her heart. This shows that love is a journey that doesn’t stop at any particular age.

Character Analysis

Fiyin (Teniola Aladese)

The film’s star is Teniola, the heartbroken romantic and central protagonist. Fiyin is a young woman navigating unrequited love. Her character captures the vulnerability of someone torn between hope and the painful reality of loving a best friend who doesn’t feel the same. Fiyin’s belief that Elo could be her true love reflects a mix of emotional naivety and romantic optimism, making her relatable to viewers who have experienced similar heartache. Despite her heartbreak, Fiyin’s resilience shines, especially when she begins to prioritise personal growth over chasing unattainable love. Teniola delivers a stellar performance, embodying Fiyin’s innocence, longing, and eventual self-discovery.

Elozonam (Shalom C. Obiago)

Shalom stars as the oblivious best friend caught in a love triangle. Elozonam, or Elo, is the object of Fiyin’s affection but remains clueless about her feelings. He introduces a major plot twist by revealing his engagement to Yagazie, which creates tension and drives much of Fiyin’s internal conflict. Elo is a well-meaning character but lacks emotional depth, making him less compelling as a love interest. Shalom C. Obiago portrays him with a subtlety that some might interpret as indifference, adding to the complexity of his relationships with Fiyin and Yagazie. His emotional journey is one that many can empathise with, making him a character that resonates with the audience.

Gbemi (Shaffy Bello)

Shaffy is the poised yet conflicted widow in a love triangle. Gbemi, Fiyin’s mother, represents the older generation’s quest for love and second chances. Her two suitors—Zach, a flashy billionaire, and Toye, a dependable admirer—symbolise the tension between rekindling old passions and embracing new, stable love. Gbemi’s character is rich with layers, from her protective instincts as a mother to her vulnerability as a woman seeking happiness.

Zachariah “Zach” Dozie (Richard Mofe-Damijo)

Zach is a charming but flawed billionaire. He is a suave, wealthy man who represents the allure of nostalgia and high society. Despite his history of failed marriages, his persistent attempts to win Gbemi back create tension and show his inability to understand her hesitations. RMD plays Zach with charisma and a hint of arrogance, making him an intriguing but imperfect character. His dynamic with Gbemi is electric, but his lack of vulnerability ultimately positions him as the less favourable suitor.

Toye (Wale Ojo)

The kind-hearted and grounded suitor. Toye is the antithesis of Zach—a man who wears his heart on his sleeve and offers Gbemi the stability and respect she deserves. His moments with Gbemi are tender and heartfelt, showing his patience and genuine affection. Wale Ojo’s portrayal gives Toye a warm, relatable quality, making him the audience’s favourite choice for Gbemi. His scenes with Shaffy Bello are among the film’s most emotionally resonant.

Ivie (Rayxia Ojo)

She is the adventurous cousin and IJGB (“I Just Got Back”). Ivie adds a youthful, cosmopolitan flair to the story. Freshly returned from London, she initially seems uninterested in love but unexpectedly falls for Ajani, a local guitarist. Ivie’s character explores themes of cultural differences and class divides, though her storyline lacks significant conflict.

Ajani (Ladipoe)

He is a talented guitarist and romantic lead. Ajani is a delivery man by day and a guitarist by night, representing the hardworking, dream-chasing Lagos youth. His relationship with Ivie highlights themes of ambition and love across social classes. While his storyline has potential, it feels underdeveloped, with minimal tension or stakes. Though sincere, Ladipoe’s portrayal lacks the emotional depth to entirely sell Ajani’s romance with Ivie.

Yagazie (Angel Anosike)

She is Elo’s fiancée and the unexpected rival. Yagazie catalyses Fiyin’s heartbreak. Though she doesn’t get much screen time, her engagement to Elo adds complexity to the love triangle. Her character is confident and secure, which contrasts with Fiyin’s vulnerability. Angel Anosike brings an understated presence to the role, making Yagazie a dignified and likeable character despite being at odds with the protagonist’s desires.

Critical review

Christmas in Lagos shows the art of finding love in unexpected places and learning to embrace change. The film is a warm, feel-good celebration of relationships’ imperfect, messy beauty, set against the most magical time of the year in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

The music and visuals are good, but the story feels disconnected. Fiyin, played by Teniola Aladese, thinks her best friend Elo will propose, even though they’ve never been romantic. Elo’s engagement with Yagazie creates tension, but their chemistry is weak. Fiyin’s mother, Gbemi, is caught in a love triangle between billionaire Zachariah Dozie and her partner, Toye. Shaffy Bello plays Gbemi well, showing her internal conflict, but some of Toye’s choices don’t seem to fit. Fiyin’s cousin, Ivie, falls for Ajani, a delivery man and guitarist. Their romance feels predictable, and Ajani doesn’t show much emotion or connection with Ivie.

The movie tries to cover many themes, which weakens its emotional impact. Some topics, like grief during the holidays, feel forced and underdeveloped. While there are some touching moments, the dialogue and character arcs aren’t strong enough to carry the story. The film doesn’t fully capture Lagos’ festive spirit beyond parties and events.

Despite these issues, the film’s production, costumes, and music shines. The soundtrack sets the “Detty December” mood well, and the cinematography beautifully captures the characters’ emotions and the city. Some intimate moments, like Ivie and Ajani’s scenes, stand out for their visual storytelling, though the plot feels weak.

The film features strong performances from older actors, especially Shaffy Bello, whose portrayal of Gbemi adds emotional depth. However, the younger actors struggle to match her, with their chemistry and delivery affecting the believability of their relationships. “Christmas in Lagos” presents a raw, messy view of Lagos during the holiday season. The romance, glamour, music, and visuals offer moments of interest.

I rate ‘Christmas in Lagos’ movie 6.5/10.

