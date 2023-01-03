There appears to be no end to Fancy Acholonu’s expose of her failed engagement and five-year relationship with Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

Fancy ended her engagement to Alex about three months before their wedding in a terse Instagram post in August 2021.

One year later, the leggy model made a U-turn. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the model publicly apologised to her ex-fiancé.

But loyal fans of her ex-lover trolled her endlessly. And so, two days after, she withdrew the Instagram apology to her ex-lover over the public disgrace trailing the botched engagement.

It didn’t end there.

On Tuesday, Fancy once again revealed some of the secrets that trailed their relationship.

This time around, In an interview with famous blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the 29-year-old model claimed she and Alex did not have sex for the five years they dated.

She said, “He didn’t want to be with me intimately, which was confusing and difficult for me to understand, especially for five years, so it did affect my self-esteem as I kept myself for him”.

Sexuality

For many years, there have been speculations about Alex’s sexuality, especially as he has never been romantically linked to anyone, at least publicly.

However, his short-lived engagement to Fancy in Los Angeles, California, in May 2021 put to rest the suspicions as it was the first time the 36-year-old actor would ever flaunt his woman publicly.

But while Fancy evaded responding to questions that bordered around the actor’s sexual preferences, some of her statements were, however, clever and revealing, albeit silently.

“I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality, but for me, I loved him despite everything, and he still found ways to hurt me. And when he would cheat with curvy women, he wouldn’t perform with them either, so I don’t know,” She said.

“His sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open-minded, so regardless of his preference, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart, nothing more,” the Los Angeles city college Business Administration and Management graduate noted.

No sex

Standing by her earlier statements, she affirmed that she and the actor did not have sexual relations for five years.

She said, “Yes, that is embarrassingly true. When I met him, I didn’t have much experience, so it was easy to convince me that his decision was because of religion.”

“But as he would constantly cheat, and yes, I caught him, it would hurt me because that’s not part of the religious belief he made our celibacy to be.”

Fancy claimed that this whole situation is more complicated than it appears, and she considers it unhealthy for her.

“I guess I needed this post. He begged me to do it so I could see that he intended to clean up his image.”

Grand Wedding, grand apology

Fancy, who began modelling professionally at 16 in the U.S., opened up to the blogger, explaining that Alex not only wanted a public apology but wanted theirs to be a grand wedding, which according to her, was already in the works.

She said, “I chose silence, but Alex wants me to apologise publicly, and it’s hurting me in many ways. I have never even shared reasons why I left. I know he has an image to protect for him to look cool. But this last apology statement we wrote together broke me, and it was just all for revenge from him to clear his image and ruin mine.”

Although she failed to reveal why they parted ways because they were “personal” and “embarrassing”, the luxury jeweller claims Alex’s love for public show-offs didn’t sit well with her.

“There are so many reasons I ended it. It’s very personal. I don’t want to embarrass him or myself further. If I say why, people will say well, how obvious that was, and you ignored the red flags.

“We tried to reconcile, I asked for us to do it privately and get counselling, but he disagreed. Even his family and friends said privately it would be better, but he needed the grand gesture of apology to have the grand wedding he wanted again, but the issues were still there.”

The US-based model also claimed that all the actor wanted was to save his reputation and keep up with his social media persona.

“Everything is about social media for him, and somehow, it’s now looking like I want the attention when this is the worst attention I’ve ever had in his life. I have a full-time job, clients, family businesses etc. this was what I wanted to avoid. He ruined every chance of us being back together by thinking humiliating would make me still love him.”

Alex and Fancy’s botched wedding, tagged Falexx Forever, was billed to hold in Imo State.

The widely publicised traditional marriage was to be held on 20 November 2021, while the white wedding was slated for 27 November.

Details of their love story remain unknown.

