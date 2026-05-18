Nigerian businessman, Simon Guobadia, appears to have dusted off the aura surrounding his recent arrest and deportation from the United States of America.

Mr Guobadia, who was married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, had a stormy 2025.

News of Mr Guobadia’s arrest by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, broke in February 2025.

In June 2025, he was released from ICE detention and subsequently deported to Nigeria.

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That same month, he lost a prenup case as a judge ruled that his ex-wife would receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid by her ex-husband.

According to the ruling, Ms Williams gets to keep the Rolls-Royce that Mr Guobadia gifted her and has until 2027 to decide whether to remain in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their union.

Rebound

After his deportation, the serial entrepreneur declared that at 61, he feels like he’s just getting started.

True to his words, Mr Guobadia was a guest at the glamorous traditional wedding of Surayya Danjuma, the daughter of Lt. Gen. TY and Senator Daisy Danjuma and Bawa Salaka, the son of Engr. Bawa and Elizabeth Daniel Salaka, in Lagos on Saturday.

The high-profile traditional wedding attracted Nigerian dignitaries, business leaders, and Lagos’ finest socialites, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The event featured a vibrant blend of elegance, fashion, and Nigerian cultural traditions.

A celebration of love, culture, family, and the beginning of a lifetime together.

At the ceremony, Mr Guobadia was seen in white native attire over white sneakers, flashing his signature smile.

In a post on his Instagram page, Mr Guobadia revealed that he has been in the country and is enjoying time with his family.

He shared a clip of himself at an indoor event in which Dbanj was performing.

“Family, family, family has been the theme of this trip to Nigeria. I’m grateful,” he wrote.

Divorce saga

Following the conclusion of his divorce, Mr Guobadia, who lived in the US for about 40 years,

Ms Williams filed for divorce in February 2024 after 14 months of what seemed to be a blissful marriage.

Following the divorce, the businessman and filmmaker said he felt targeted.

“I kept asking, ‘Why did you file for a divorce?’ And she wouldn’t say anything. This felt like a coup. I was blindsided,” he said.

He also claimed that he could not contact her family, either.

“She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married, you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it,’” he said.