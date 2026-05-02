Actress Bimpe Akintunde, popularly known as Wasila Coded, has announced the end of her nearly three-year marriage to Yousuph Ganiyu.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the actress married Mr Ganiyu in a Nikah ceremony in June 2023.

Akintunde, who was not Mr Ganiyu’s first wife, welcomed a daughter, Olutunu Amoke, with him in July 2025.

She announced the separation in a statement titled “Honest Announcement”, which she posted on her Instagram page on Friday.

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In the post, she said that while some chapters end quietly, they often prepare people for “a stronger, more beautiful story ahead.”

Separation

The mother of two wrote: “This isn’t something I imagined sharing publicly, but life humbles, teaches, and reshapes us in unexpected ways. After deep reflection, prayers, and honest conversations with myself and my family, I’ve chosen to speak my truth because I once shared my happiness.

“I owe it to myself to share my reality, too. Before the arrival of my second child from my first marriage, which lasted less than three years, life took a different turn. It wasn’t easy; it came with lessons, tears, strength, and growth. But through it all, I held on to my faith in God, the author of my journey.”

Peace

Akintunde also said she left the marriage to prioritise peace, healing, and purpose for herself and her children.

She noted that she embraced her journey with grace, stressing that she is not broken, but rebuilt.

“Not defeated, but refined—a stronger woman, a loving mother, and a soul still full of hope. Behind every smile is a story. Today, I choose to hint at mine: I am single.

“To everyone who has loved, prayed, supported, and stood by me—thank you. It means more to my beautiful daughters and me than words can express,” she said.

She prayed for God’s continued guidance and strength, adding, “It’s my birth month, a season of reflection, gratitude and new beginnings. Welcome to my birth month.”

Others

The announcement came barely a year after her colleague, filmmaker and actress Abiola Adebayo, separated from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, whom she married on 7 April 2021.

This newspaper reported that Adebayo, who anchors the popular podcast “Talk To B”, and her ex-husband welcomed their only child, a baby boy, in April 2023 via a surrogate mother.