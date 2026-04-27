Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained his presence at the white wedding of reality television star Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo in Abuja, describing the groom as his “godson” and highlighting longstanding family ties.

The high-profile ceremony, held over the weekend, brought together celebrities, dignitaries and close associates, blending entertainment glamour with subtle political undertones.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain revealed that he had travelled directly from Ibadan, where he had attended the National Opposition Summit, to the wedding.

The 79-year-old politician wrote, “Yesterday, upon my arrival from Ibadan after the National Opposition Summit, I proceeded directly to the wedding of my godson, Cross Okonkwo @crossdabossike, and Chinonso Okonkwo, here in Abuja. The occasion provided yet another opportunity to reflect on the strong bond between our families. I wish the couple a very happy and fulfilling married life.”

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Yesterday, upon my arrival from Ibadan after the National Opposition Summit, I proceeded directly to the wedding of my godson, Cross Okonkwo @crossdabossike, and Chinonso Okonkwo, here in Abuja. The occasion provided yet another opportunity to reflect the strong bond between our… pic.twitter.com/RN1c83bl1X — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 26, 2026

Starstudded wedding

The wedding ceremony took place at St. Gabriel Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, Abuja, followed by a lavish reception in the capital city.

The event marked the final stage of the couple’s marital rites, following their engagement in late 2025, a traditional wedding in January 2026, and a civil ceremony at the Ikoyi Registry in February.

Cross, widely known as “Cross Da Boss,” rose to fame as a housemate on the sixth season of Big Brother Naija in 2021, themed “Shine Ya Eye,” and later returned for the 2023 “All Stars” edition, where he finished as a finalist. Since then, he has built a career spanning entertainment, content creation and entrepreneurship.

His bride, Chinonso Onyebuchi, joined him in a ceremony attended by family members, friends and a host of notable personalities.

Among the guests were several former Big Brother Naija housemates, including Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim, Liquorose, Neo Akpofure, Saga Adeolu, Maria Chike Benjamin, Ilebaye Odinaya, and Sheggz Olusemo, among others.

Atiku’s attendance drew public attention, particularly given its timing, shortly after the opposition summit in Ibadan, which brought together key political figures to discuss coalition-building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Rollcall

Prominent attendees at the summit reportedly included Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Seyi Makinde, among others. Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Atiku made headlines after a clip showed the 79-year-old politician, who is also eyeing the 2027 nation’s top job, sleeping at the opposition summit.

While some social media reactions interpreted Atiku’s appearance at the wedding through a political lens, others viewed it as a reflection of personal relationships, noting that the former vice president’s connection with the Okonkwo family predates recent political engagements.

The event has since generated widespread reactions online, with videos of Atiku’s arrival and interactions with the couple circulating across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the BBN star had previously shown support for Atiku during the 2023 presidential election, highlighting the relationship referenced in the former vice president’s message.

In June 2022, Cross faced significant social media backlash after publicly endorsing Atiku. He sparked further debate after having a highly publicised video chat with the former Vice President.

In September 2022, he was one of the prominent young creatives who met with Atiku in Lagos to discuss youth inclusion in governance. He explicitly pledged his “full support” to Atiku’s candidacy in the 2023 elections in October 2022.