Actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh has showered praise on her ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, during the 10th birthday celebration of their son, King Andre.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple made headlines after announcing a reconciliation aimed at co-parenting their son.

Since then, they have remained in the public eye, particularly amid controversies surrounding Mr Churchill’s marriage to Gambian actress and film producer Rosaline Meurer, and their recent interactions on Instagram.

Speaking at the memorable football-themed party held at BMO Event Centre, 174 Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja, Dikeh described Mr Churchill as “an amazing father,” drawing widespread admiration from guests and social media alike.

The guests at the event, whose videos went viral on Sunday, included businessman Obinna “Obi Cubana” Iyiegbu, singer Teniola “Teni” Apata, and others.

Speaking, the actress said: “I celebrate special people, and one of them is my ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. I want to say a big thank you to you. Thank you very much for collaborating with me, for making this a success, and for making this possible. It would not have been possible without you. I could not have done it alone. I could never have done it alone.

“I just want everyone to know that this man wasn’t the man I knew, or the man I thought, he’s a changed man. He might not be a good husband, but I tell you something, he’s an amazing father. I want to thank you so much, thank you so much, thank you so much. I love you with the love of God, and I wish you all the best. I wish you all the best.”

Amazing kid

Furthermore, Dikeh, who gave Mr Churchill a side hug during her speech, prayed for his continued success and the well-being of his family and business.

She expressed that her heart was full as Andre celebrated his tenth birthday, adding that she’s a proud mother to the most incredible child in the world.

“I prayed for you, your family, business and children that they’ll progress and everything they touch will be blessed. Your business will flourish, and whoever curses you shall be cursed, and whoever fights you shall be fought. This is my son’s tenth birthday, and my heart is so full of joy. I’ve been a mummy.

“I’m a mummy, and I’ve been a mummy for 10 years to the most amazing kid in the world. I call him the amazing kid, not because he’s my child, but even if he weren’t my son, I would still root for him. I would still love him the same way because King is so amazing, he’s brilliant, he’s empathetic, he’s caring, he’s loving. That child makes motherhood look easy, and I really, I really, what can we say? Thank you.”

Reactions

Dikeh’s speech at her son’s birthday celebration sparked widespread reactions, particularly following Meurer’s recent Instagram video refuting claims of a marital breakdown after her reconciliation with Mr Churchill.

Many online users praised the actress for her mature address and commended her boldness.