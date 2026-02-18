Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has criticised Nigerian pastors who frequently travel abroad for revival programmes.

The controversial cleric made the remarks during a recent empowerment outreach organised by his church, where he addressed issues of Christian leadership, governance, and social responsibility.

Mr Ayodele, known for his controversial sermons and prophecies on national and global affairs, argued that foreign crusades often serve personal comfort rather than genuine evangelistic outreach.

“If I have N500,000, instead of buying a jet and going to America for revival, I will use it to help people here,” he said. “Going to America for revival is a lie. All these pastors going to America to do revival, why can’t they go to the camp of witches and wizards and convert them? Going to America is a pleasure, not a sacrifice.”

He further criticised the ostentatious lifestyle of some religious leaders, urging them to demonstrate the doctrines they preach.

“What informs me is that people come to church hungry, and I have the money to feed them. It is not about the houses you build or the money you keep in the bank. If you die, someone else will wear your clothes and live in your house,” he said. “As a pastor, what you preach must be what you practise. That is common sense.”

Mr Ayodele also took a swipe at political leaders, accusing many government officials of prioritising luxury over public welfare, although he did not name specific individuals.

Ayodele on Tinubu’s performance

The cleric also commented on the performance of President Bola Tinubu, describing his administration as better than those of former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, but claimed the president suffers from a public perception problem.

“Tinubu has done well for Nigerians, but the problem is that Nigerians hate him,” he said. “Those surrounding him don’t want him for a second term. He needs to wake up, restrategise, and change his agenda.”

Mr Ayodele cited infrastructure projects, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and road developments around the Ajah axis in Lagos, as examples of progress under Mr Tinubu’s administration.

READ ALSO: Church distributes Ramadan food to Tsangaya schools in Kaduna

“I passed through the Coastal Road. From that point, you will be in Calabar in 4 hours, rather than 18 to 22 hours. Around Ajah, the movement is faster. For that reason, Tinubu has done well,” he said.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a flagship project of the Tinubu administration, is expected to span over 700 kilometres across nine coastal states. However, critics have raised concerns about its cost, transparency, and environmental impact.

Mr Ayodele, who frequently comments on politics and governance, urged the president to review his policies and political strategy to secure public support.