Nollywood actress turned evangelist Tonto Dikeh has issued a stern warning to her disciples as the world marked Valentine’s Day, a celebration traditionally associated with expressions of love through gifts, cards and romantic gestures.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, the 40-year-old cautioned her disciples against engaging in fornication during the festivities.

She declared that “thunder” would strike any of her disciples who defied the directive.

The mother of one added that she could not be praying with her disciples only for them to go against what she described as God’s instruction.

“If I have been praying with you, and today you say you are going to have sex with a man or woman that’s not your spouse. The thunder that will gum you people together is doing a press-up.

“You give sleepless nights to be praying, and you want to fornicate under my watch. God of my youth will finish your bum bum tonight. I’m waiting, joke with how God answers me ooo. Just joking.”

The actress went further to pronounce curses, declaring that anyone who engaged in fornication would become physically stuck together in the act.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Dikeh disclosed that she had experienced a spiritual calling from childhood and had once come close to becoming a pastor.

She explained that she had known God deeply and intensely from an early age and had long been aware of her calling.

The actress added that her calling centred on prayer and healing.

She also hinted at plans to establish an online prayer platform once she received what she described as divine approval.

According to her, her return to God was not motivated by fame but by survival and a strong desire to live.

This newspaper gathered that the actress had been vocal about her spiritual calling since December 2025, when she recounted her journey to freedom from several long-term struggles that began in her childhood.