PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “African Queen” hitmaker has seven children with three women: Pero Adeniyi, Sumbo Ajaba-Adeoye and his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay.

Ms Adeniyi, who unveiled her husband, Mr O, on 7 May 2023, has three children with 2Baba. Sumbo, who has been married to the General Overseer of the Christian Royal Centre, David Adeoye, since 2013, is the mother of the singer’s two sons, Zion and Nino.

The singer ended his twelve-year marriage to Annie, the mother of his two daughters, Isabelle and Olivia, on 27 January. Reports also claimed that he welcomed a child with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Regrets

Speaking during an interview on “Mic On Podcast” with Channels Television journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, the 50-year-old admitted that he had not “been the best daddy.”

In the video posted on YouTube on Saturday, the Benue-born singer said: “I am doing my thing. I haven’t been the best daddy because, as you know, I’ve missed a whole lot of time. I’ve missed a whole lot of things. Just because I put myself out there, you know, there are so many things that I wish I could rewind and do better, but going forward, I will try to do better. You know, but they (my children) are good, growing amazingly. They had good heads, and I’m proud of them.

“There’s no already-made rule on how to do these things. You have to do your best. You have to be there to strike a balance. You have to attend to what needs to be attended to because there’s no other way about it. There’s no two ways about it, you have to face what you need to face. Family to me is important as long as there’s love and understanding.”

The singer said it was essential to have family and loved ones who are always available whenever needed.

Enter Natasha

The singer also addressed claims that his wife prevented him from organising or attending shows.

He clarified that he organised and attended numerous performances, describing the allegation as a fabrication by bloggers.

“That is so absurd. You see, the only thing I will say about it is, we have this thing now, the phone. We have so many idle people. We have so many people who can wake up and decide to say anything. They thrive on the saying “there’s no smoke without fire,” so they create falsehood. There’s so much fake news. There’s nobody in this world, either brother and sister, mother and father, husband and wife, who, once in a while, disagrees to agree.

“You know, when people misinterpret it, they go online saying different things. This talk is very absurd. It’s wild, but what can we do? Everybody is hiding behind the allegations. There has been no time she (Natasha) stopped me from going to the show. I did many shows last year. When I was going out, people saw me. You (Seun) came to my show. From last year to this year, I have entertained many people. It’s painful.”

Instagram Live altercation

He also spoke about the altercation with Natasha during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

In December 2025, this newspaper reported that the singer joined the live broadcast, during which a heated exchange ensued between him and Natasha, prompting him to exit the session abruptly.

2Baba said: “I was angry that day and I let my emotions get the best of me, and one lesson I want young boys and girls to understand is that when you react in anger, sometimes you will regret what you do. So people should take it as a lesson: before you come out and say something, check it.

“For me, it’s an unfortunate incident. Many things actually get to you sometimes, but all in all, you know, we keep trying to keep our heads above water and just let people talk. As long as I’m doing what I need to do, we’re fine. So to answer your question, we’re good.”

2Baba also said he wished he could live a more private life, away from constant public scrutiny.

“Privacy is very, very golden, but unfortunately, as a musician, I have intentionally revoked my right to privacy by going into music by putting myself in the spotlight, so for me right now, I would just do what I know how to do. I don’t really want to be going into all that talk anymore. It’s music I want to do now and other work that matters.”