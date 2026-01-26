Controversial preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has weighed in on the ongoing debate sparked by a video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy healing 10 people at once.

Recently, a video of Day 2 of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, with Pastor Chris, held on 15 March 2025, surfaced on the internet.

The video shows Pastor Chris healing people laid up on stretchers from all over the world, including South Sudan, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

“In a moment, you will be healed. While I’m standing here, the Spirit of God is touching your body. Everything is being fixed. And wherever you’re watching me right now, the power of God is there where you are. And if you’ve not been able to get up, you’ve not been able to move, because of pain or paralysis, whatever it is, this is your moment,” he said.

He then counted them and commanded them in the name of Jesus Christ to get up and be healed, to frenzied jubilation.

The clip from the over 6-hour healing service has sparked a heated debate online, with many doubting the miracle’s veracity.

No logic

Reacting to the video, Apostle Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, said that the miracles are real.

According to him, Pastor Chris is a man of God who has run a healing ministry over the years, characterised by signs and wonders.

He noted that the whole infrastructure of the Christian faith is not built on logic or common sense. He gave an example of how killers and assassins can find redemption by simply calling on Jesus to come into their lives.

“Does that make sense? Our faith, the infrastructures, our entire faith, does not make sense. So how do you expect our manifestations to make sense? Whenever you are trying to tell somebody that miracles are real, you are going to get a backlash, because what you are trying to do is the work of the Holy Spirit.

“It’s the Holy Spirit that convinces people, not you. You can’t convince them, because Second Corinthians 4:4 says that the God of this world has blinded their minds. That’s nothing you can say. You cannot convince anybody about a miracle unless it happens to them. So when somebody says miracles are not real, tell them, I pray you get one,” the cleric said.

He also faulted those who tell men of God to go to hospitals and heal the sick, noting that miracles don’t happen in such an atmosphere.

“Trying to prove that you are the man of God? That’s not how miracle happens. This thing you are doing now, they did it to Jesus. His own brothers in John chapter 7, verse 4 and 5, said to Jesus, if you are so powerful, go and show yourself to the world.

“He could not do miracles in your midst, the Bible says in verse 5, because they did not believe in Him. The platform for that kind of statement is unbelief. We are not here to display,” Apostle Suleman added.