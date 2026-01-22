The feud between singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and Seun Kuti has continued to dominate social media in Nigeria, drawing reactions from celebrities and netizens.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the public spat started after members of Wizkid FC described Wizkid as a “modern-day Fela”, while Seun dismissed the notion, saying Fela was greater.

Shehu Sani

Former senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central from 2015 to 2019, reacted to the feud in an X post, rejecting comparisons between Wizkid and Fela Kuti. He said Fela’s legacy cannot be measured only by music or popularity.

According to Sani, Fela was deeply involved in the fight against oppression and injustice during his lifetime. He highlighted the risks Fela took while standing by his beliefs.

“The greatness of Fela is beyond Music and Entertainment. He was a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice. He survived imprisonment, torture and death in the pursuit and the defence of his principles.

“He planted the seeds of freedom enjoyed by the generations after him. He is incomparable with any artist living or dead,” he said.

Charly Boy

Also, veteran singer Charles Ckukwuemeka, better known as Charly Boy, called for calm amid the online dispute involving Wizkid and the Kuti family in an X post. He urged both sides to stop fueling the argument through fan rivalries.

He acknowledged the impact of both artistes but said they represent different generations and struggles. According to him, their greatness cannot be measured the same way.

Shaffy Bello

Actress Shaffy Bello said modern Afrobeats ‘Big 3’ can be compared to Fela in terms of legendary status. She shared her view during the first episode of her podcast, ‘What I know’.

Shaffy explained that international recognition, wealth and cultural influence are significant factors in defining legacy. She said many current artistes have already reached that level.

“I feel like some of our guys have reached that status. They have already reached it; international recognition is what we consider reaching that level. The money, obviously, too, and the power.

“All of that put together, I personally feel like our Big 3 or Big 4 have reached that level. I mean, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Asake are even there,” she said.

Yhemolee

Meanwhile, media personality Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemolee, blamed Seun Kuti for escalating the feud with Wizkid. He claimed on a Snapchat page that most Wizkid fan members lack knowledge of Fela’s history and legacy.

Yhemolee said Seun’s engagement with online trolls has embarrassed the Kuti family. He argued that the reactions have caused unnecessary disrespect toward Fela.

“Na Seun Kuti I blame!! This fraction of FC you are cursing out don’t even know Fela! They have no single memory of him. Wiz is their GOAT! They can go down memory lane with him from ‘Holla at your boy’ till date!!

“Innocent wife self collect inside, Nigerians know Fela shouldn’t be disrespected as a matter of fact, this is the first time I’m ever seeing anything disrespectful about Fela courtesy you!!!” he added.

Daddy Freeze

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, also weighed in by stressing that Fela should not be compared to ordinary musicians. He described Fela as more than an entertainer.

He said Fela’s activism defined his identity and legacy, noting that his music and resistance went hand in hand. According to him, Wizkid must embrace activism before making comparisons.

“Until Wizkid is ready to stand up and stone the government, he shouldn’t compare himself to Fela. Did you know that Fela was released from prison to prevent him from dying there?

“They released him to go and die at his home because they knew his death would spark an uproar if he died in prison. That was 1995, I was a fresher in the university then.

“Fela was not a troublemaker; he was a freedom fighter. We are talking about music, but I cannot talk about Fela without talking about everything he stood for. His activism and music went hand-in-glove. You can’t separate the two,” he stated.

Joey Akan

Music journalist Joey Akan criticised Wizkid’s stance in the ongoing feud. He said Fela remained committed to his people even after gaining international recognition.

Akan argued that Wizkid distanced himself from the culture that supported his rise. He maintained that this difference sets both artistes apart.

“When Fela got international acclaim, he still fought for his people. When you got international acclaim, you denied your people and the music culture that nourished you. I know my goat,” he said.

Portable

Similarly, controversial singer Portable joined the feud by attacking Wizkid’s claim of being likened to Fela. He openly questioned Wizkid’s relevance and impact compared to the late Afrobeat legend.

In a viral video, Portable said Wizkid’s achievements do not place him on the same level as Fela. He also compared himself to Wizkid, boasting about his own struggles.

“Wizkid said he’s the new Fela; has he been to prison before? I’ve been to prison multiple times. I’m bigger than Wizkid,” Portable said.