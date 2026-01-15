Gospel juju singer Akinola Ayoola, popularly known as Alayo Melody Singer, has revealed why plans of his colleagues and some clergymen to fly the late Bunmi “Omije Ojumi” Akinnaanu-Adeoye to India for medical treatments flopped.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer died on Wednesday at the age of 46 after a prolonged battle with a severe injury.

She died after she publicly sought divine healing in October 2025, in a viral video recorded during a church service at G.F. David Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, revealing her struggle with a severe leg ailment.

The singer, in an Instagram video on Thursday, while paying tribute to the late Omije Ojumi for the help she received in her lifetime, said, “I appreciate everyone who stood by Omije Oju mi when she was sick. Prophet Sam Ojo and Prophet Taiwo Ojo really did a lot.

‘‘There was a time when we decided to fly her out to India, and these two prophets chose to foot the bill for the visa processing and medical treatment. The application was done three times before it was approved. By the time the visa was approved, Omije was so weak that the doctors said she was not fit to fly’’.

Death prophesies

Alayo Melody, who is popular for his songs, ‘Sacrament’ and ‘Celestial Glory’, however, appealed to prophets and clergy members to avoid sharing visions of death online, saying the action is illegal and opens artistes to severe fetish dangers.

“I want to appeal to prophets to stop going on social media and telling their followers that they saw death visions about our celebs. We have informed the police; they said it’s illegal and that they will arrest offenders henceforth.

“If you see any bad vision about anyone, please contact them privately. Everybody will die one day. May God bless us with a long life. We shall communicate the burial arrangements for Omije soon,” the gospel singer said.

Omije Ojumi

Omije Ojumi became popular with her 2000s Christian song titled “Omije Ojumi”, which resonated deeply with Nigerian Christians and became a staple in churches and homes across the country.

The singer hailed from Ondo state but was born and raised in Lagos. She obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) from Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) before earning a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from Lagos State University (LASU).

Banker turned singer

Before her university education, the singer worked at EcoBank for a decade, then switched to music due to her strong musical talent.

In a 2020 interview, the singer explained how she transformed from a banker to a full-time musician, noting the difficulties she faced at the start of her career.

The gospel singer reiterated accolades she often receives from her colleagues whenever she sings at work, saying she has been inspired and encouraged several times to pursue music.

“I just discovered that when I was still at the bank, I would be at my desk and start singing. People would tell me that banking was not my calling. I myself knew that it was not my calling because I had something in me.

“While still at the bank, I processed my admission into the university. When I was done, I left the bank and decided to go into ministry fully,” she said.

Career struggles

She spoke about the struggles she faced at the beginning of her music journey, mentioning that many of the dresses she wore in her music video were borrowed.

“My story is very touching, and that is why I hardly accept interviews. It usually gets to a point during those interviews where I, the interviewer, the cameraman, and those present would burst into tears.

“I would explain how I used to wear rags and bathroom slippers to every Sunday service. I do not usually say this, but the cloth I wore in the video was borrowed. If you look closely at the video, you will notice that someone else also wore it among the dancers,” the singer lamented.