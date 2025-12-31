Former Nigerian queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor has opened up on the reasons behind her decision to marry the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

On 26 December, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Akume married Zaynab, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Zaynab had previously been married to prominent figures before her union with Mr Akume. Notably, she married Mr Ogunwusi in 2016, though the marriage ended in divorce the following year, 2017.

Following her separation from the Ooni, she reportedly relocated to Qatar.

However, in a statement made available by her media aide, David Adeoye, and published by THISDAY newspaper, the new bride offered an insight into the values, convictions, and personal circumstances that influenced her decision to enter into the union with Mr Akume.

Mature partnership

“It is a partnership shaped by maturity, shared purpose, and an understanding that personal stability strengthens public duty. Especially in an era when public life is often reduced to spectacle, the union of Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor offers a different narrative—one grounded not in optics, but in service,” the statement read.

“Their partnership represents the meeting of two lives already devoted to public purpose. It is not a reinvention of either individual, but a reinforcement of shared values: humility, discipline, empathy, and responsibility.

Queen Zaynab’s work has focused on people rather than positions.”

Mutual understanding

The statement further described the union as a partnership anchored in mutual understanding and service.

It added that the union presents a different narrative—one rooted not in appearances, but in a genuine commitment to public service.

“At a time when Nigerians increasingly demand integrity and humanity from those in leadership, this union sends a subtle but powerful signal that service is strongest when anchored in personal stability, shared values, and a long view of legacy,” the statement noted.

She explained that the union is built on the principle that leadership must be humane, purposeful, and oriented towards the future.

“It is a reminder that the most meaningful contributions to society often come from those who work quietly, guided by values rather than validation.”

First public appearance

Meanwhile, the couple were seen together for the first time during Mr Akume’s 72nd birthday celebrations, which began with a thanksgiving service at St John the Baptist Cathedral in Gboko, Benue State.

After Thanksgiving, Zaynab, in a viral video obtained by this newspaper, vowed to do everything within her power to ensure that residents of Benue enjoyed the dividends of democracy during one of her engagements with the citizens.

She stated: “I’m here today not as a visitor but as the daughter of this land, by extension, married to Senator George Akume.

“He’s the son of this land who has Benue and Nigeria. We understand your pain. I’ll do everything possible so that you’re all back to your normal lives.”

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), said Mr Akume used the occasion to emphasise the importance of accountability across the three tiers of government in achieving sustainable national development.

Meanwhile, Bishop Isaac Dugu of the Diocese of Katsina-Ala, who spoke on behalf of Bishop William Amove Avenya of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, described Mr Akume’s 72nd birthday celebration as a turning point for both Benue State and the nation.

Akume’s first wife

Meanwhile, Mr Akume’s first wife, Regina, who represents the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, urged her husband to return to Christianity.

She said this at the wedding reception of the SGF’s son, Samuel Aondoakura Akume, to Deborah Ershima, daughter of Engineer Msula Atoga, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Saturday.

Her interview was published on TogetherTV’s Facebook page.

While sending her goodwill message to her husband, Mr Akume, she emphasised that his rise and achievements were firmly rooted in his Christian faith.

Mrs Akume further stated, “I pray that the Lord will increase his years, good health of mind and body, and give him clarity in thinking and doing things right. And he should remember that he is a Christian, and it is Christianity that brought him this far. To drop Christianity now and go for anything else, he will not be successful.

“So my advice to him is to come back to Christianity and follow the line of Christ. We came all the way to the office of SGF, not through enemies but through Jesus Christ. And Jesus Christ is still alive and continues to work on our behalf. I wish that he would come back to Christianity.”