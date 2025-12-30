Cultural advocate and creative storyteller Oluwasẹun Oladàpọ̀ Oliyide, popularly known as Ìṣọ̀lá, has launched ṢoGbédè, a cultural initiative designed to reconnect Yoruba people, particularly those in the diaspora, with their language, identity and heritage.

Speaking on the vision behind the project, Mr Oliyide described ṢoGbédè as a cultural movement aimed at reviving what many Yoruba people have gradually lost touch with.

“When the opening song of ṢoGbédè begins, a voice calls out, ‘Òyánílẹ̀, ọmọ Yorùbá. It’s time to come home,’” he said. “It is a reminder that culture does not disappear; it waits to be remembered.”

According to him, ṢoGbédè was created to help bridge the growing disconnect between younger generations, especially those born outside Nigeria and their cultural roots.

“For many Yoruba people in the diaspora, home is no longer just a physical place like Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta or Ìjẹ̀bú,” he explained. “It is something you hear, something you feel. Even when the tongue forgets, the spirit remembers.”

Three pillars of cultural revival

The initiative is built around three cultural pillars: Kílorí, Kílọ́gbọ̀ and Kílọ́wí, designed to revive Yoruba heritage through play, sound and shared memory rather than formal instruction.

Kílorí, meaning “What do you see?”, focuses on visual memory and heritage. Participants are introduced to everyday objects that once defined Yoruba homes—artefacts whose meanings are gradually fading. Contestants are asked to identify these items, sparking memories, curiosity and cultural reconnection.

Kílọ́gbọ̀, translated as “What do you hear?”, explores the sounds of Yoruba identity. Through talking drums, proverbs, greetings and spoken rhythms, contestants engage with the musicality of the language. For Mr Oliyide, this segment reflects the soul of Yoruba culture, where language is as much sound as it is speech.

The final segment, Kílọ́wí, “What do you say?”, focuses on language recall through play. Contestants participate in a card game that requires them to describe Yoruba words without using obvious clues, relying instead on creativity, tone and memory.

According to the creator, the game is designed to make learning a natural and enjoyable experience. “When learning becomes fun, the mind opens. That is how language returns,” he said.

Culture through play, not pressure

Mr Oliyide explained that ṢoGbédè mirrors traditional Yoruba gatherings, where laughter, music and interaction are central.

“It is not about perfection,” he said. “It is about energy, laughter, mistakes, shouting and joy. That is how culture survives not through force, but through familiarity.”

He noted that participants often forget the presence of cameras as the show progresses, becoming fully immersed in the experience.

The initiative has already begun attracting attention from cultural custodians and community leaders, including the Oba of Dallas (Akilẹ̀), who described the project as a meaningful effort to strengthen Yoruba identity among people in the diaspora.

Recognition and responsibility

In recognition of his cultural advocacy, Mr Oliyide was recently honoured with the title Otunba Táyéṣe, meaning “The one who repairs the world.”

He described the title not as a status symbol but as a call to responsibility.

“It is about restoring what is fading, guiding people back to who they are, and preserving what must not be lost,” he said.

According to him, ṢoGbédè arrives at a crucial moment when many young Yoruba people feel disconnected from their roots.

“This generation needs a space where they can speak Yoruba without shame, laugh without apology, and learn without fear of making mistakes,” he said. “ṢoGbédè offers that space.”

He added that while the initiative is deeply rooted in tradition, it is not bound by it. “It honours the old ways, but it allows them to breathe in a modern world,” he said. Extending an invitation to Yoruba people across the globe, Mr Oliyide concluded:

“Whether you speak fluently or know just one proverb, ṢoGbédè welcomes you. Óyá nílé, ọmọ Yorùbá. It is time to come home.”