Jigawa State Economic Empowerment and Youth Development Agency, in partnership with the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), has conducted a one-day capacity-building workshop for nutrition officers across the state’s 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In his welcome address, the State Secretary of NASSI, Danlami Shuaibu, described the exercise as a strategic pillar of the state government’s mission to eradicate childhood malnutrition.

The workshop was specifically designed to equip officers with advanced techniques for processing high-quality, nutritious complementary foods.

Mr Shuaibu revealed that a dedicated production facility has been established in each of the 27 LGAs. These facilities will operate under the direct supervision of the trained nutrition officers. Furthermore, the initiative aims to train 600 grassroots nutritionists to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability at the community level.

Mr Shuaibu said the 27 local nutrition officers will train 600 women in specialised processing methods, such as fermenting and sprouting grains (malting). These techniques are essential for reducing anti-nutrients like phytates, which significantly improve a child’s ability to absorb vital minerals.

By utilising these methods, the program empowers communities to move away from a reliance on expensive, imported supplements. Instead, participants are taught to create nutrient-dense, fortified blends using locally available crops.

The Secretary commended Governor Umar Namadi’s administration for its unwavering commitment to public health and its consistent support of NASSI. He noted that engaging 600 local women aligns with broader public health strategies to combat stunting and wasting across the state.

“By establishing production companies in every LGA, the state is not only improving health outcomes but also creating a robust value chain,” Mr Shuaibu stated. “This empowers women economically while ensuring that life-saving nutrition is accessible within walking distance of rural homes.”

Deputy Director of the Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency, Abubakar Muhammed, urged participants to diligently apply their newfound knowledge to address the specific nutritional challenges within their respective councils.

The workshop featured presentations from various nutrition experts. Participants praised the collaboration between the state government and NASSI, describing the intervention as a timely and essential step toward securing the health of the next generation.