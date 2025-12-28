RCCG Freedom Court has hosted a community-focused dialogue aimed at promoting purposeful living, responsible fatherhood, and healthy expressions of masculinity among men.

The event, held on Saturday, brought together fathers, young men, and community members for an engaging session centred on leadership, wellbeing, and the evolving role of men in society.

The programme, which featured a morning walk and an interactive health session, was designed to encourage men to pay closer attention to their physical, emotional, and spiritual health. The health talk, delivered by Mukoro Nathan, highlighted the importance of balance, self-awareness, and preventive care as essential components of a fulfilling and productive life.

Discussions throughout the event centred on redefining masculinity beyond traditional expectations, with participants encouraged to take on responsibility, cultivate emotional intelligence, and engage in intentional growth. Speakers emphasised that authentic leadership begins at home and is reflected in how men relate with their families, communities, and personal responsibilities.

Active fatherhood

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province (CSR) and Pastor in Charge of RCCG Freedom Court, Martins Olusakin, underscored the biblical role of men as the “priests of the home.” He urged participants to lead with integrity, empathy, and consistency, noting that strong families are built on the foundation of present and emotionally engaged fathers.

He added that active fatherhood remains a cornerstone of community stability, stressing that men must take deliberate responsibility for their children’s emotional development, values, and overall well-being.

Additionally, the head of Men of Exploits addressed the economic and social pressures many men face today. He cautioned against sacrificing personal health and identity in the pursuit of financial success, urging men to strive for balance and maintain a clear purpose.

According to him, sustainable leadership both at home and in society requires self-awareness, discipline, and a commitment to holistic growth, rather than constant struggle or comparison.

“Our goal is to raise men who lead with purpose, conviction, and compassion,” Pastor Olusakin said. “This conversation is a reminder that men matter, their mental health matters, and families are stronger when men show up fully for themselves and those who depend on them.”

Conclusively, they reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a supportive environment where men are empowered to grow, lead, and thrive. The church noted that initiatives such as this form part of its broader mission to promote character development, strong family values, and responsible leadership within the community.