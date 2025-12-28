Asake reunited with daughter, baby mama

Singer Ahmed “Asake” Ololade reunited with his daughter, Zeenat, and her mother, Adijat, on Christmas Day, as seen in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, the “Lonely At The Top” crooner held his daughter closely, exchanged affectionate gestures with her, and kissed her cheek.

Zeenat appeared visibly happy as Asake gently rubbed her arm, further highlighting the emotional moment. Adijat watched quietly as father and daughter shared the embrace.

The reunion followed earlier allegations by Asake’s father, Fatai Odunsi, who had accused the singer of neglecting him, his daughter, and the child’s mother.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in March that Mr Odunsi alleged that Asake abandoned the family after he suffered a stroke in March 2022. The parties later settled.

JJC Skillz vs D’banj, Don Jazzy

Music producer and rapper JJC Skillz alleged during an interview on the “Echoroom podcast” that singers D’banj and Don Jazzy, alongside music executive Ayo Sonaiya, conspired to undermine him and exit his record label.

He said Sonaiya introduced him to Don Jazzy. At the same time, he was based in the United Kingdom, after which he brought the producer into his fold to leverage his local presence in expanding into the Nigerian music market.

JJC Skillz said rapper Ruggedman later alerted him to rumours that D’banj and Don Jazzy were planning to leave Backbone Records over alleged financial concerns.

According to him, the final breaking point came when he presented the artistes with a formal contract proposing a 50/50 revenue-sharing structure. He said D’banj, Don Jazzy, and even members of his own team rejected the terms and declined to sign.

Speed Darlington’s confession

Singer Darlington “Speed Darlington” Okoye revealed during an interview on “The Honest Bunch” podcast that the late highlife legend Damian Azubike ‘Pericomo’ Nwankwo Okoye was not his biological father.

He said his late mother, singer Queen Achakpo, had him with another man before her relationship with Pericomo.

According to him, he later moved in with the Okoye family at the age of about nine.

Portable criticised Iyabo Ojo over single motherhood remarks

Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola criticised actress Iyabo Ojo in a series of videos shared on his Instagram page over her comments celebrating single motherhood.

This newspaper reported that the actress humorously described herself as the “President General of the Single Mothers Association” and said single mothers were thriving and highly sought after.

Portable argued that women who were not married should not be addressed with specific honorary titles, dismissing the actress’s remarks.

He claimed that glorifying single motherhood sent the wrong message to younger women about relationships and family planning.

Twitch suspended Carter Efe’s account

Content creator Carter Efe announced on X that Twitch suspended his account for four months.

He shared an image of an email from the platform, which cited violations of its terms of service and community guidelines.

Twitch warned that repeated violations could result in longer suspensions or permanent removal.

The suspension came days after Carter Efe achieved a milestone on the platform, becoming the most-followed African streamer on Twitch with over 405,000 followers.

The surge followed a widely publicised livestream on 17 December featuring Afrobeats star Davido.

Also, during another livestream, Carter Efe urged fellow content creator Peller to return to work following his highly publicised split with Jarvis.

He criticised Peller for engaging in reckless behaviour and encouraged him to focus on recovery and productivity.

Toke Makinwa revealed that women cheat more than men

Media personality Toke Makinwa said women cheated more than men during an episode of her podcast, “Toke Moments.”

She argued that women were more discreet about infidelity and suggested they had a greater tendency to cheat because it was easier for them to do so.

Makinwa added that men often invested more time, effort, and financial resources when engaging in extramarital affairs.

Jumoke Odetola acquired new home in Lekki

Actress Jumoke Odetola announced on Instagram that she acquired a new home in Lekki Pride II, Lagos.

She expressed gratitude to God and described the purchase as an “11th-hour miracle,” attributing the achievement to divine intervention.

She also thanked the property firm that facilitated the transaction.

The 42-year-old actress is known for films including “Somewhere in the Dark”, “Glitterati”, “Binta Ofege”, “Heroes and Zeros”, “Lagido”, and “Bachelor’s Eve.”

Uche Maduagwu on attacking Davido

Actor Uche Maduagwu, on his Instagram page, apologised to singer Davido and revealed that he was paid ₦2.5 million to criticise the musician and his family on social media.

He said Davido never wronged him and expressed regret over his actions.

Maduagwu claimed he was one of five influencers allegedly paid to carry out the attacks and urged others involved to come forward, apologise, and return the money.

Emeka Rollas warned actors against social media trials

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, warned actors against using social media as a platform for resolving.

He stated that the Guild would sanction members who engaged in such conduct, in accordance with its constitution and disciplinary procedures.

Rollas stressed that social media trials damaged Nollywood’s image and urged actors to use recognised channels for grievance resolution.

Seun Kuti on prayer

Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti said in a viral video that he had never prayed because he did not believe in prayer.

He described prayer as ineffective and argued that personal choices and actions shaped people’s lives.

Seun said he resolved his problems through action rather than prayer, adding that if prayer solved problems, public institutions would not be overcrowded.

Seun Kuti, 42, is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti and currently leads his father’s former band, Egypt 80.

Bimbo Ademoye on simple wedding

Actress Bimbo Ademoye said she prefers a simple wedding during an interview with VJ Adams.

She said she would likely hold the ceremony in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, the neighbourhood where she grew up, noting that it played a major role in shaping her life.

Ademoye also said she intended to adopt her father’s parenting style when raising her own children.