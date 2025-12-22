Singer Oluwafemi Oladipo, popularly known as Slimcase, has issued a public apology to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) after unauthorised use of the agency’s uniform and truck for a video content.

LAWMA is the agency responsible for waste management and environmental sanitation in Lagos State.

Slimcase’s apology is responding to LAWMA’s official statement on 5 December, warning the singer and his team over a video promoting his new single with King Soundboi, ‘Ko Scary Mo’, which used the agency uniform without permission.

In a statement, LAWMA raised concerns about the misrepresentation of the agency in the video, ordering the singer to remove the video from all social media platforms and issue a public apology to LAWMA.

Responding on Sunday, the singer, speaking on behalf of his team, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and Abike Halima Raheem, popularly known as ‘Papaya ex’, explained in an Instagram post that the video, which addressed the activities of waste management officers in Lagos, was not meant to misrepresent or embarrass the agency, but to highlight the dignity of labour.

“I have since been made aware that certain aspects of the video created unintended impressions that were not in line with the standards and values upheld by LAWMA and the Lagos State Government.

“I sincerely regret any discomfort, misunderstanding, or embarrassment that the video may have caused to LAWMA, its management, Partners, staff, stakeholders, or the Lagos State Government.

“My sole objective was to create creative content intended to promote the dignity of labour and to emphasise that every profession, including waste management, is noble, valuable, and deserving of respect,” he said.

Intent

The freestyle singer, who became popular with his 2019 breakout single, ‘Oshozondi’, clarified that he never intended to imply that LAWMA endorsed or took part in the video.

Slimcase, who is also a hypeman, stated that his team had removed the video from all social media platforms, adding that no related or modified versions of the video were being circulated.

“The video was taken down and removed from all social media platforms on 8 December 2025, immediately upon becoming aware of the concerns raised.

“At no time did I intend to associate LAWMA with any inappropriate, immoral, or objectionable content, nor did I seek to suggest or imply LAWMA’s endorsement, approval, collaboration, or participation in the said video.

“I confirm that there are no derivative works, edited versions, excerpts, reproductions, adaptations, or related content arising from the said video in existence anywhere, whether online or offline,” he added.

The singer-turned-skitmaker also reiterated his respect for LAWMA and the Lagos State Government, noting that he would be more mindful of his future creative projects.

“I hold LAWMA and its invaluable contributions to environmental sanitation and public health in very high esteem. I recognise the critical role the Authority plays in building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos, and I regret that my artistic expression was perceived otherwise.”