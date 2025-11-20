The United Nigeria Airlines has reacted to the apology videos released by Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse and comedian Freedom “Mr Jollof” Atsepoyi following their altercation earlier in the week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM and Mr Jollof were involved in a heated confrontation on Monday while boarding a flight from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos.

The incident drew the attention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, publicly condemned the conduct of both men in a statement issued on his X page.

He also vowed that they would be held accountable and face the full weight of the law.

However, in videos posted on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, VDM and Mr Jollof apologised to the NCAA, the airline, passengers, and Nigerians for their actions.

Mr Jollof explained that he reacted after being provoked by VDM, alleging that the clash stemmed from long-standing, unproven claims of infidelity that VDM made against his wife, claims that are currently the subject of a court case.

VDM, in his own apology, admitted that although they had not resolved their differences, any further confrontation would not take place on an aircraft.

Airline’s reaction

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, on Thursday, United Nigeria Airlines acknowledged and accepted the apologies of the duo.

The airline added that it expects both men to honour the undertakings they have made, in the interest of maintaining a safe, respectful, and orderly travel environment for all passengers.

“United Nigeria Airlines acknowledges and accepts the public apologies issued by VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof following the onboard altercation that occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on 17 November 2025.

“We take note of their commitments expressed via their respective social media platforms to refrain from any conduct that could compromise aviation safety, order, or decorum onboard United Nigeria Airlines flights or any other airline”, said the airline.

Appreciation

The airline expressed its appreciation for the swift and coordinated intervention of the NCAA, Airport Security (AVSEC), other relevant aviation agencies, and the Asaba International Airport Authority.

It also commended its crew and operational teams for managing the incident professionally and in full compliance with established safety protocols.

The airline said, “As an airline, we remain aligned with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and all regulatory bodies in the collective effort to curb unruly passenger behaviour across the aviation sector.

We urge the travelling public to continue to cooperate fully with airline personnel, security agencies, and airport authorities to safeguard the integrity and safety of air travel in Nigeria.

“United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and dignified service to all our passengers across our networks. United Nigeria Airlines— Flying to Unite!”