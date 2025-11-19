Actress Oluwabukola Awoyemi, popularly known as Bukola Arugba, has raised an alarm over Tuesday’s attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, saying her relatives were abducted.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the actress, who hails from Eruku, said the incident was far more severe than the account issued by the Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, who described it as an “attempted attack.”

Oluwabukola, who is popular for her role in the Yoruba Nollywood movie ‘Arugba’, insisted the attack was successful, claiming that at least three people were killed and that three to four of her cousins are currently being held by the attackers.

Eruku attack

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that terrorists stormed the church during a live-streamed programme, killing worshippers and abducting several others. Footage from the live broadcast showed congregants screaming and attempting to flee as gunmen invaded the building.

In her reaction, Oluwabukola said the First Lady’s statement does not reflect the reality on the ground. Oluwabukola alleged that the First Lady was wrong for claiming the attack was an attempted effort of the terrorists, rather than a successful attack.

“I read a press release on the Kwara state First Lady’s page regarding the bandit attack in my home, Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara state, which totally contradicts the sad truth. This video is to address and correct the report released on your page, Madam.

“The information you got from the Kwara state police is false, madam. This involves my people directly. We all saw the video; they were streaming live while the church program was going on. It was a successful attack, not an attempted attack.

“I was in so much pain when I saw the release that it was an attempted attack, that nobody died, and that people were in the hospital. A lot of people were abducted; three people are dead,” she said.

Abducted relatives

The filmmaker claimed that while her family and Eruku town residents are still in the terrorists’ custody, the First Lady gave a different side of the church attack in her statement.

“I have spoken to a lot of people from my town, my cousins, my uncles. Presently, three to four of my cousins are in the bandits’ den; they have been abducted. Evangelist Titi Balogun is right there; she is my mum’s younger sister. Ebenezer Aina is presently there; that’s my cousin’s son.

“So, it was a successful attack, and not an attempted one as the Kwara First Lady claimed. Something like that happened, and the direct opposite of what was being reported was the actual outcome. Everyone is crying in my town now because we don’t even know if they will be found dead or alive.

“It’s so painful that we are seeing what we saw on your page; the reports on your page are false. It totally contradicts what actually happened,” she argued.

She, however, urged the government to act swiftly in rescuing the abducted members of her community, stating that the actual number of the abducted is still unknown.

“We don’t even know the number of people abducted, and we and the whole of Nigeria need to be saved,” she said.