The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has responded to the altercation between activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse and comedian Freedom “Mr Jollof” Atsepoyi during the boarding of United Nigeria Airlines Flight UNOS23 at Asaba International Airport on Monday.

The issue that led to the alteration started when VDM questioned Mr Jollof’s qualifications for being appointed as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed VDM and Mr Jollof, travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos, in a scuffle mid-flight.

Reacting to the viral footage, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, condemned their conduct in a statement on his X page.

Mr Achimugu stated that both men would be sanctioned and made to face the full weight of the law, adding that he has directed the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

He wrote: “There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful to consider that both partners are educating their millions of followers to avoid unruly behaviour. While waiting for information, I have reached out to our staff for details now that I am on the ground. One wonders if the pilot had both passengers deplaned or if they were flown to the destination. If it were the latter, there would be consequences.

“The actions of both men put the safety of all other passengers and the crew at risk. It also put the safety of the aircraft at risk. The NCAA has exerted much energy and resources to educate passengers about the dangers of unruly behaviour and its consequences. No excuse makes it acceptable in this case, no matter what led to the fracas. Subject to the speed of information, I will put out a proper statement before boarding my next flight. Otherwise, I will do so on arrival at my destination.”

Unacceptable behaviour

Mr Achimugu added that he expected VDM and Mr Jollot, whom he described as social media influencers who should know better, to refrain from such unacceptable behaviour and the subsequent gloating video they released.

He noted that he came across the video just as he boarded a flight and his airline was preparing for take-off.

“Because the aircraft was about to push back for taxiing, and I needed to switch off my phone, I quickly asked the poster for two basic details so that I could soon forward a screenshot to our CPOs to investigate and get me details which would help me do my job on arrival at the transit airport.

“I just arrived at the transit airport to find my comment riddled with chaotic insults and labels by people who think that asking questions of the same social media folk whom I attend to, day and night, on social media, is an aberration. I will ignore those insults for now.”

Mr Achimugu said he expected United Nigeria Airlines to report the incident to the NCAA formally. He noted that his department would provide legal advice and recommend appropriate action once the report is received.

He added that he had not received any such submission from the airline.

Airline’s response

The airline confirmed that the altercation occurred in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Chibuike Uloka.

It added that its crew responded promptly and professionally, taking all necessary steps to de-escalate the situation in strict compliance with global aviation safety protocols.

“Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation. United Nigeria Airlines prioritises safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew.

“After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities. We remain firmly committed to providing safe, respectful, and secure travel! Experience across our network. United Nigeria Airlines, Flying to Unite”, said Mr Uloka.

The in-flight altercation between Mr Jollof and VDM, who had engaged in months of online clashes, trading insults and accusations on social media, added to growing concerns over unruly passenger behaviour.

It came only months after two other high-profile incidents: the confrontation involving Fuji legend Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde and ValueJet staff at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, and the case of Comfort Emmanson, who was accused of assaulting airline officials on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.