Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has apologised for her comment about her unconventional approach to parenting, revealing why she once took her 17-year-old daughter, Similoluwa, to experience nightlife and clubbing.

It all began with an interview with content creator Mr Lilgaga. The 44-year-old actress said she deliberately took her teenage daughter to a club, insisting she wanted to be the first to expose her to nightlife rather than leaving it to peers or strangers.

She said, “I took my daughter to the club for the first time at 17. And I like the fact that in her memoir, she would reference me as the person who introduced her to alcohol and clubbing.” “At least, she would say, ‘it was my mother who showed me these things first.’”

Her remarks, though seemingly casual, sparked a social media reaction. Some people criticised her decision as reckless parenting, saying such exposure at 17 could lead to adverse outcomes.

Others defended her, arguing that being open ensures her daughter knows where things came from and might reduce riskier behaviour.

Apologies

Amid the backlash, Bakare took to Instagram to clear the air. According to her, the intention behind the outing was exposure, not indulgence.

She made a video apologising to the public for her comments and described it as a ‘slip of tongue’ and ‘blunder’.

In a recent video on Instagram, the actress said, “I didn’t know I said it. The video was sent to me where I said it, but it was a slip of the tongue. Such never happened. I didn’t introduce her to alcohol at all. I will never do that. The little girl (Similoluwa) felt bad as well. She doesn’t like to be put out there as a teenage girl abusing alcohol at a young age.

I am using the video to say sorry, Simi, sorry parents, that I feel wrong with that step. Please forgive me for the blunder.”

She wrote on her Instagram page, “I didn’t take her there to drink,” she wrote. “It was just to give her a bit of exposure. She’s growing up, and I wanted her to experience the environment, with me by her side.”

She also posted a video of the clubbing experience with her daughter.

The clarification came shortly after she celebrated Similoluwa’s 17th birthday, sharing affectionate photos and describing her daughter as “a disciplined and focused young lady.”

Marriage

Bakare is no stranger to controversy. Over a career spanning more than two decades, the actress, known for her roles in Yoruba films and social media flair, has often made headlines for more than just her acting.

She has been married twice, first to Olumide Okufulure, with whom she had her daughter, Similoluwa, in 2008. The marriage ended years later amid allegations of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

Her second marriage to Tunde Oriowo, a Lagos-based businessman, produced two sons. That union eventually collapsed, leaving the actress to raise her three children alone.

During her interview with Mr Lilgaga, Bakare hinted at how emotionally and financially draining her last breakup was.

She said, “I was economically crippled when I was with this person.”

“The car I was using was his. He gave me his Range Rover and told me to move into his Magodo house. Before I knew it, I didn’t have anything of my own. When the marriage ended, he took everything back, the house, the cars, everything.”

The actress, who now describes herself as “happily single and focused,” said the experience taught her a painful but necessary lesson about independence and self-worth.

“That experience opened my eyes,” she remarked. “You should never build your life around another person’s property or promises. Have something that is yours.”