Despite Nigeria’s high cost of living, which leaves little room for generosity, Edidiong Eyen tries to stand out.

The CEO of an Akwa Ibom-based fashion brand, Elegant Stitches, has spent the last five years providing free fashion training to women, equipping scores of them with skills that enable them to fend for themselves.

Ms Eyen holds a master’s degree in theatre arts from the University of Ibadan. She began her journey with a borrowed sewing machine; her room became her business place. She was driven by a burning desire to make a difference in life.

Her vision was sparked by a painful encounter at a tailor’s shop, where she was denied the chance to amend her dress. But Ms Eyen has since transformed her frustration into helping other young women through a consistent empowerment programme attached to her thriving business – she owns a big fashion shop in Uyo.

Over the past five years, Ms Eyen has trained 320 women through her yearly six-month fashion training. A video of the graduation posted on Facebook prompted this newspaper’s interest in how she was giving back to society.

“That smile of fulfilment and gratitude on the faces of the beneficiaries gladdens my heart every blessed time,” she commented on the photos of the graduation ceremony she posted on Facebook in September.

“I am so humble and grateful for the little lives I have been able to touch,” she stated. “Dear Lord, give me the strength to do more.”

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Eyen shared her challenges in operating the initiative.

“Running this free training hasn’t been easy, especially when all my machines get broken down by the trainees and I am made to pay for the repairs alone. But did I stop? No! I get them fixed and continue because it’s expected.

“Another discouraging moment is when I meet uncultured and ungrateful people who do not value the training. Well, it’s often said that people don’t take free things seriously, so I make excuses for them and focus on the hardworking ones who are ready to learn. So far, I have recorded many positive impacts, and that keeps me going.”

Ms Eyen said sustaining the free training required grit and sacrifice.

She funds the free programme with income from paying clients and trainees. She has never received support from the government, any organisation, or any individual.

“I have trained 320 ladies in the past five years,” she explained, noting that 100 were paid trainees while 220 benefited from her yearly free training.

Edy’s empowerment aligns with Governor Eno’s blueprint

Ms Eyen’s work aligns with the Arise Agenda, the blueprint of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, which prioritises agriculture and entrepreneurship as a path to self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Mr Eno recently launched a fresh round of training at the Dakadda Skills Centre, Uyo, where over 500 trainees were officially admitted into the programme, designed to equip youths with skills in various trades, as part of the administration’s efforts to reduce unemployment and foster innovation.

The initiative, Ibom LED training, covers a wide range of skills, including fashion design, ICT, agro-business, catering, and creative crafts. Participants also receive training in financial literacy, business planning, and digital marketing to enable them to scale their ventures after the training. Upon completion, participants receive grants to start their businesses.

While the government spends billions of naira to fund its training, Ms Eyen continues to run hers for free without external support.

“Don’t wait until you have plenty,” Ms Eyen advised other artisans who dream of giving back. “Start with the people around you. When you touch one life, you’ve touched millions.”

She explained that many beneficiaries now own shops or market their designs online. There is a story of a woman who once could not afford the paid training, but she returned for the free programme and now earns a living from dress-making.