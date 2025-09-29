Mide, Zita, and Rooboy have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10 after recording the lowest votes in the Week 9 eviction polls.

The ex-housemates, Mide, Rooboy, and Zita, polled 5.62 per cent, 2.36 per cent, and 1.49 per cent, respectively, in the eviction voting that ended Thursday night.

“Stan cards remain intact, but Mide’s journey has come to an end in Biggie’s house after a remarkable journey.

“This is the end of the game for Zita. She served unforgettable highlight moments, and her Diary Sessions were fun to watch.

“Roobooy becomes the third housemate to take a graceful bow from the #BBNaija house tonight, wrapping up an incredible nine-week journey,” Biggie announced.

Meanwhile, while Mide and Rooboy never tasted power during their stay in the house, Zita was a two-time Head of House.

Show finale

This leaves 10 housemates to advance to the final stage of the show, out of the 29 contestants who entered the house during the double-launch event that marked the start of Season 10 in July.

In Week 9, HoH, Sultana, the Most Influential Player of the Week, Mensan, and Kaybobo were the first set of housemates to book spots in the final phase of the show.

Faith, Koyin, Kola, Jason Jae, Dede, Isabella, and Imisi are the other housemates who made it to the final phase of the show through eviction polls.

10/10

Nineteen housemates have been evicted in the previous weeks of the reality show, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates who have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, Denari, Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Kuture, Joanna, Zita, Mide, and Rooboy.

The remaining 10 housemates will jostle for the record N140 million grand prize, against the N150 million earlier advertised, because of Kaybobo’s uneventful qualification to the final phase.