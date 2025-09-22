Big Brother Naija housemate of Season 10, Faith, have been named the interim Head of House (HoH) for the ninth week of Big Brother Naija.

The announcement followed Sunday’s live eviction show, during which Kulture and Joanna joined 14 previously evicted housemates to reduce the number of housemates to 13.

“Talk about a real fighter, Faith claims the Interim HOH crown for the third time this season and picks Mensan as his condo partner,” Biggie announced.

HoH

The contest featured a three-stage challenge with a strict time limit. Faith and Zita recorded the fastest times and advanced to the final round, where Faith secured victory.

This marks his third time winning the HoH title this season; two HoHs and one interim HoH, the highest by any housemate.

However, as part of the 10/10 format of the reality show, Faith must defend his title in a special HoH challenger match on Monday against five other contestants.

Meanwhile, Rooboy was tagged the “house snail” of the week after posting the slowest performance during the challenge.

This season of BBNaija kicked off with a two-day launch event with 29 female and male housemates, while the remaining 13 housemates will wrestle for the record N150 million grand prize as the show enters its final phase, Week 9.