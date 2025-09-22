The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has commenced his seven-day seclusion in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday, as part of the traditional rites preceding the annual Olojo Festival.

The Olojo Festival, meaning “the Day of the First Dawn,” is celebrated to mark the day the Almighty created the earth.

It is one of the oldest and most respected cultural festivals in Oduduwa land. It symbolises creation, renewal, and the spiritual authority of Ile-Ife as the cradle of mankind.

The Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun State, is scheduled from 20 to 29 September 2025. The key events expected to occur at the festival include the Grand Finale and the Olojo 5K Road Race.

Seven-day Seclusion

The seven-day seclusion is a period of spiritual purification during which the Ooni abstains from public appearances, meditates, and prays.

It is seen as a sacred responsibility that connects the monarch with the divine and his ancestors, enabling him to intercede for his subjects and the nation.

Traditionally, the seclusion period also prepares the monarch for the climax of the Olojo Festival, when he will appear wearing the sacred Aare crown, a relic believed to be the original crown of Oduduwa.

During the festival’s climax, the Ooni leads processions, ancestral rites, and prayers at significant historical sites in Ile-Ife.

These rituals reaffirm the town’s place as the spiritual heart of the Yoruba people and unite indigenes and visitors to celebrate cultural pride and heritage.

By dedicating this year’s seclusion to Nigeria’s well-being, the Ooni stated that his throne reinforces the role of traditional rulers as moral and spiritual guides.

The NCTRN Chairperson reiterated that his message of unity, peace, and progress resonates strongly at a time when many Nigerians are yearning for hope, stability, and a renewed sense of purpose.

According to the Ooni, the week-long solitude is about preserving tradition and invoking blessings on his people. It reminds all sons and daughters of Oduduwa to remain united, peaceful, and progressive in pursuing a greater Nigeria.

The Ooni’s seclusion journey, which began on Sunday, will end on Saturday, the seventh day, Saturday 27, with the Festival Grand Final Official Ceremony, Ojo Okemogun, and the Aare Cultural Procession.

The festival will then close with Ojo Ajóyo, the Grand Royal Reception, featuring the Adire Oodua Cultural Exchange Exhibition and the Ife Award for Community Service 2025 on 28 September, along with the Onirisa’s Ancestral Home Traditional Procession and a Cultural Talent Hunt on 29 September 2025.

Ooni’s blessings

Before entering seclusion, the monarch declared that this year’s spiritual holiness would be dedicated to prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and sustainable progress.

Mr Ogunwusi, the Arole Oduduwa and Olofin Adimula, also admonished relevant stakeholders, particularly the traditional rulers of Yorubaland, to embrace unity as the only veritable tool for achieving these goals.

The Ooni, who doubles as permanent Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) and Chairman, Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), prayed for Nigerians across all regions to experience divine blessings, healing, and national recovery.

Additionally, the monarch urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, tolerance, and love for one another, noting that the country would continue to struggle with division and underdevelopment without these values.

He further encouraged the citizens to rise above ethnic and religious differences, stressing that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.

“I am praying for Nigeria and for Nigerians. I seek God’s mercy upon this land. May we all experience peace, unity, progress, and the blessings of the Almighty.

“To the sons and daughters of Oduduwa everywhere, I urge you: be peaceful, be united, and let us work together for progress,” the Ooni said.

He further called on political leaders to act responsibly, urging them to govern fairly, justly, and compassionately.

According to him, leadership must always prioritise the welfare of the people. He adds that no society thrives when its leaders ignore the cries of the masses.

Olubadan

Earlier the same day, the monarch made a historic visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadan land and the incumbent Chairperson of the Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

The Ooni noted that the visit was a show of love and solidarity with the good people of Ibadanland. He expressed his regret that he will not be able to attend the forthcoming Olubadan’s coronation slated for Friday, 26 September, which coincides with Olojo Seclusion rites.

The new Olubadan, Mr Ladoja, commended the Ooni’s visit for his sacrifices to unite the Yoruba and other racial member groups with the larger Oduduwa race worldwide.

Mr Ladoja further urged other Yoruba monarchs to emulate the Ooni and strengthen the cultural values and institutions that unite them rather than those that divide them.

The Olubadan designate said people look up to traditional rulers for leadership, inspiration, and protection.

“Kabiyesi Oonirisa, if we all come together with our ideas, with yours, we will have our way, and as God will have it, the president of the country is our son, and he has even assured me he will be present at my coronation ceremony.

“The experience of governance differs from the experience used in political intrigues and the business circle. I don’t have the experience Ooni has because ten years on the throne is no joke.

“By the grace of God, you will be one of my teachers. I have said this to all the obas who have visited me,” the Olubadan concluded.