Plateau-born content creator, Hafsat Halliru Ismail known on Instagram as @harphsynah has won the Viva Ambassador Challenge, a nationwide competition organised by Aspira Nigeria Limited.

She was unveiled during a virtual live event hosted by actress and television personality Nancy Isime, where she was announced as the overall winner after weeks of shortlisting, assessments, and public voting.

Her victory comes with a ₦5 million ambassadorial deal and opportunities to feature in brand campaigns, including billboards and commercials.

Ms Ismail, who hails from Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State but is based in Abuja, graduated from Umaru Musa Yar’adua University and completed her National Youth Service in June this year.

Since then, she has pursued content creation and social media influencing, building an audience through lifestyle and creative posts.

Rationale

Speaking during the reveal, Ms Isime praised the initiative for shifting focus from celebrity endorsements to ordinary consumers.

“Being a Viva ambassador has never been about endorsements alone. It’s about carrying the brand into real experiences,” she said. “Seeing Viva extend this opportunity to everyday customers is powerful; it transforms the relationship from consumer to co-creator.”

According to organisers, the competition attracted entries from across Nigeria. One hundred submissions were initially shortlisted before a raffle draw produced 10 finalists. The final stage combined creativity assessments with a public voting process on Viva’s Instagram page, which led to Ms Ismail’s emergence as winner.

Company representatives said the initiative reflects a growing trend in brand storytelling where everyday customers, not just celebrities, play central roles. They described the campaign as part of a broader strategy to strengthen connections with Nigerian consumers.

“This ₦5 million prize and ambassadorial deal is one of the biggest opportunities I’ve ever had as a non-celebrity creator,” Ms Ismail said. “I believe it will be a turning point in my career, helping me grow from a content creator into a national brand ambassador.”