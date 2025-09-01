The executive producer of The Next Titan Nigeria, Mide Akinlaja, on Saturday, unveiled season 10 of the entrepreneurial reality TV show, describing it as a platform that inspires the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony and Premiere Evening of the show’s new season, tagged “The Unconventional,” Mr Akinlaja highlighted the programme’s relevance to national development.

“Aside from the entertainment aspect of the 10-week competition show, its importance lies in showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship” he said.

He added that the show plays a key role in building Nigeria’s economy by supporting innovation and job creation.

He said it includes scouting for young, talented people who have entrepreneurial acumen, grooming them through rigorous tasks, boardroom process, mentorship, and eventually funding an idea, leading to an opportunity to create jobs for themselves and others.

The Unconventional

Mr Akinlaja stressed that The Next Titan has inspired many viewers to shift their mindset from job-seeking to entrepreneurship.

“Apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show, which are inspiring, The Next Titan being on national television has also positively impacted the generality of other young people who are the viewers, and some have shared their testimonies regarding the programme, causing a great shift in their mind-sets to moving from Jobs -Seekers to Jobs-Providers,” he stated.

“We are excited again to inform you that we are set for the new season, which is our 10th anniversary edition.

“This will give these young, ambitious entrepreneurs another opportunity to showcase their business ideas and compete with one another. The total prize for Season 10 is fifty million Naira. The winner will walk off with N40m, and with consolation prizes of N5m for the 1st runner up, N3m for the 2nd runner up, and N2m for the 3rd runner up,” Mr Akinlaja.

The auditions were held in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos, as well as an online stage, before narrowing contestants down to 50 at bootcamp.

Mr Akinlaja explained that “the top 20 finalists would carry out weekly business tasks and challenges around Lagos for 10 weeks and it would be televised.

On the other hand, he revealed that weekly evictions will be held in the Titan boardroom.

He further noted that the judges, who are top Nigerian business leaders, will mentor contestants and inspire millions of viewers.

Wealth Creation

Also, representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, pledged government support for entrepreneurial initiatives such as The Next Titan to drive Nigerian economic growth.

“We are shaping our future and driving Nigerian economy growth. Lagos state is a hub for business, we take pride in the entrepreneurial circle and flourish among our people. We are dedicated to thriving initiatives like the Next Titan and other aspirational Nigerian initiatives that will create wealth and jobs,” Mr Ajigbotafe said.