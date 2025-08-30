Industry stakeholders have announced a new initiative aimed at expanding Africa’s presence in global film and television markets, with a focus on content sales, distribution, and training for creative professionals.

The initiative was unveiled in Lagos during a cocktail event that also featured the graduation of the first cohort of the International Sales and Distribution Executives (ISDE) programme, organised in partnership with the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS).

The drive is being spearheaded by Lagos-based production company Trino Motion Pictures in collaboration with the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS).

Both organisations said the goal is to bridge the gap between African content creators and global platforms by building sales infrastructure and training professionals in international distribution.

Speaking at the launch of the Content Acquisition and Sales Division, Trino Motion Pictures’ Managing Director, Uche Okocha, stressed that the initiative went beyond mere business expansion.

He described it as a mission, a calling, and a movement aimed at repositioning African content on the global stage.

Mr Okocha added that the new division would champion independent producers in key international film and television markets, while also investing in global sales infrastructure to reinforce and expand Africa’s screen industry.

“African stories are not just underrepresented globally; they are undervalued and underestimated. Our producers are creating magic every day with grit, grace and passion, but many lack the bridge between powerful content and global visibility. That is where we come in—not as competitors, but as collaborators”, he said.

Rising talents

Mr Okocha emphasised that the new unit would actively source content from emerging talents and independent creators who often lack access to established industry structures

This, he said, will ensure their work reaches international platforms and audiences.

He clarified that the company’s goal was to complement existing players in the industry rather than compete with them.

Mr Okocha also highlighted that the initiative sought to secure greater recognition and global market share for African cinema and television productions.

“Your work has laid the groundwork; ours is to add fresh bricks, new lanes, and more travellers on the journey. We are here to widen the highway, not reinvent the wheel.

“To the storytellers, the unseen artists crafting cinematic gems in silence—this is your call to action. We are here to scout, support and sell your content with the respect it deserves,” Mr Okocha said.

He urged global partners to embrace African creativity, stressing that the continent stood as a powerhouse of culture and cinematic excellence.

Mr Okocha highlighted that Trino Motion Pictures had set itself apart in the industry by leveraging its operational strengths, particularly its access to state-of-the-art equipment and world-class studio infrastructure.

He noted, “With this bold step, our goal is simple. From Lagos to Los Angeles, from Accra to Amsterdam, from Nairobi to New York, we want Africa on every screen.

“We have a library of scripts and have built a database of over 400 writers. We have also engaged in partnerships to ensure our business advances on both local and global scales.”

Sponsorship

Meanwhile, NIFS founder, Ijeoma Onah, underscored the need for greater investment in capacity building within the entertainment industry.

She revealed that the platform would sponsor at least five individuals to France in October to acquire advanced knowledge and exposure.

In addition, she announced the platform plans to support eight sound engineers to undergo specialised training abroad.

Ms Onah encouraged aspiring participants to watch out for the next edition of the programme, which she said would be announced in due course.

“We do hope that our interactions yield measurable outcomes. We really need to invest in capacity to improve Africans’ skill set in the entertainment industry”, Ms Onah said.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of certificates to 12 graduands who completed the programme.

The certification was designed to fill a critical gap in the entertainment industry by equipping professionals with practical expertise in international sales, aggregation, licensing, and distribution.

One of the graduands, Daleshawn Butler, praised the initiative, describing the platform as one of the best in the country.

Butler said: “We appreciate the entire process of the training and we say thank you.”