Housemates Kayikunmi and Otega were evicted from Big Brother Naija House on Sunday Night.

The eviction, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Sunday live show, reduced the house’s population from 27 to 25. This follows last week’s eviction and Sabrina’s exit due to medical reasons.

Sunday’s eviction episode followed a shocking twist where nearly all housemates faced the chopping block, with Victory’s earlier decision to save Kayikunmi proving futile.

Also, Jason Jae was crowned the Most Influential Housemate for the week, earning immunity and setting the stage for intensified competition for the N150 million prize.

Eviction

The eviction process began with a high-stakes twist, where Biggie placed almost every housemate at risk of elimination.

Victory, visibly conflicted, chose to save Kayikunmi, only for both Kayikunmi and Otega to be sent packing by viewer votes.

“It’s lights out for Otega. He gave his all in the fight for the crown but fell short. Still, his name will forever echo in the Biggieverse.

“Second eviction down! Kayikunmi has just exited Biggie’s house, closing his chapter in the #BBNaija game and returning to the real world.

“Well-deserved! 🏆 Jason Jae is officially the Most Influential Player of the Week, chosen by fellow housemates,” Big Brother said.

The departure left fans reeling, with social media buzzing about the unexpected exits, particularly Otega’s, known for his vibrant energy.