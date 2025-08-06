Nollywood actress Ashionye Michelle Raccah has starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, ‘Wednesday’.

The actress is the only Nigerian on the internationally acclaimed production.

The actress made this known to her fans on Instagram when she announced her feature in the anticipated series.

Ashionye starred in the third episode of the second season of Wednesday, ‘Call of the Woe.’

“It’s showtime!! # Wednesdayseason2 let’s go. Catch me play minister in episode 3. Being on the set of Wednesday was an experience I thoroughly enjoyed. Directed by Paco Cabezas in a Tim Burton production.

“PS: I have proof that Wednesday smiles… sometimes. It was an absolute pleasure to share a scene with @jennaortega,” she wrote on Instagram.

With the announcement, the singer-turned-actress joins the ranks of Nollywood actors, breaking into highly rated international productions.

For instance, actress Diana Yekini starred alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix’s 2023 movie, ‘Heart of Stone’.

In 2024, Somkhele Iyamah-Idhalama was featured in ‘Star Trek Discovery’ as a progenitor.

‘Call of the Woe’

In the third episode of ‘Wednesday’ titled ‘Call of the Woe’, Wednesday Addams continues her intriguing investigation.

In the episode, Wednesday is desperate to regain her psychic powers to solve her vision of her friend Enid’s potential death.

She attempts to reclaim her ancestor Goody’s spellbook, which Morticia has taken from her. She promises to give it to her only when she has mastered her abilities.

Meanwhile, Ashionye plays the minister, who delivers his final rites, at the funeral of the former sheriff, Donovan Galpin.

“May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be at your back. May the sunshine warm your face. May the rains fall upon your feet. May God hold you always. Amen,” she says in her breakout scene.

Wednesday

An American supernatural mystery comedy, ‘Wednesday’ was first released on Netflix in 2022.

It follows Wednesday Addams’s antics as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she masters her psychic abilities, investigates a murder spree, and unravels a mystery connected to her parents.

The series is a spin-off of ‘The Addams Family. ’

It blends mystery, the supernatural, and dark humour, as Wednesday navigates social dynamics, supernatural threats, and her family’s history.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

According to available data, the first season of ‘Wednesday’ had the second-most pre-release followers of any Netflix original series on the platform, behind only ‘The Witcher’.

It holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series, with 341 million hours watched in its first week of release.

In addition, Nielsen Media Research reported a combined watch time of six billion minutes within its first week of release.

This makes it the second-biggest streaming week ever recorded by the firm.

Three weeks after its release, it became the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series in the platform’s history, reaching an estimated 150 million households and totalling 1 billion viewing hours by December 2022.

With a career that spans over two decades, Ashionye has been in a number of era-defining productions like ‘Journey to Self’ (2012), ‘Kpians: The Feast of Souls’ (2014), ‘Hell or High Water’ (2016) and ‘Breath of Life’ (2023), among others