Three months after their widely celebrated wedding, Priscilla, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, and her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple held their traditional ceremony in Lagos in April, following an Islamic wedding in Tanzania in February.

The groom is a practising Muslim while the bride is a Christian.

The final leg of the wedding festivities took place on 28 May in Tanzania and captured widespread attention online, thanks to its stunning visuals and the presence of several prominent personalities.

On Thursday, Priscilla, an influencer, took to her Instagram page to share photos revealing her baby bump alongside her husband.

In one of the images, Jux is seen affectionately kissing her baby bump. Several other romantic shots accompany the post.

She captioned it: “Mum and Dad. Blessed, grateful.”

Following the announcement, her mother, Ojo, fans, and well-wishers took to social media to congratulate the couple.

The actress wrote, “Sexiest grandma loading.”

Backstory

The couple’s relationship first gained public attention in September 2024, when photos of them began circulating on social media.

The images emerged while the music star was holidaying in Nigeria, where he received a presidential-style welcome from Priscilla and was later hosted by her mother, Iyabo, in an event marked by glamour and media buzz.

Juma Jux, born Juma Mkambala on 1 September 1989 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, discovered his love for music at the age of 16. He initially entertained friends with his rap skills before pursuing a full-time career in the industry.

Priscilla, on the other hand, was born on 13 March 2001. She holds a degree in Media and Theatre Arts from Babcock University.

She made her acting debut at 14 in the film ‘Beyond Disability’, a performance that earned her a nomination for Best Child Actress at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.