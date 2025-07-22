The Digital Professional Fair 2025 organisers say the upcoming three-day event in Lagos will train at least 10,000 African youth in high-demand digital skills and directly connect them to global remote jobs that pay up to $5000 per month.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, the convener, Tutu Adetumbi, a digital media executive, described the fair as a solution-driven initiative designed to tackle Africa’s youth unemployment crisis by offering structured pathways to global income opportunities.

“This isn’t just a conference,” Ms Adetumbi said. “It’s a full-blown structure, a blueprint for discovering, equipping, and placing digital professionals in roles that match their local and global skills.”

The Digital Professional Fair will take place at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, from 6 August to August 2025, running daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The fair will feature a specialised corporate creative institution curriculum, high-impact keynote sessions, practical workshops, and a transformative grant and funding competition.

Additional highlights

Others include conversations on funding, growth, and scaling, portfolio-building simulations, job onboarding, and direct access to recruiters and investors.

The convener said the training tracks include product design, media intelligence, public relations, web development, corporate governance, stakeholder relations, and data analysis.

“We’re connecting talented Africans to high-value global jobs,” Ms Adetumbi added. “We’re not just teaching skills, we’re plugging people into real jobs and income.”

She stated that participants will benefit from access to hiring platforms, real-time job interviews, immersive learning zones and simulations, and career and business upgrade sessions.

In her address at the event, Seyi Ajadi, a public relations and media partner with SEEDAR Group, said the event is not just an exhibition, but the launch of a bold vision to position African digital talent as global leaders in innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.

She said it aims to serve as a launchpad for students, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and professionals to access tools, structures, and global networking opportunities.

