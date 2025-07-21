On Saturday, the recently renovated and renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja played host to dignitaries from all walks of life.

However, it wasn’t for a political campaign or a high-profile conference but to celebrate a man renowned for styling Nigeria’s elites, politicians, celebrities, and international VIPs.

The occasion was the 50th birthday celebration of popular fashion designer Seyi Adekunle, known as Seyi Vodi.

The event also marked the 24th anniversary of the Seyi Vodi fashion brand, which he founded. Guests turned out in large numbers in response to Seyi Vodi’s invitation, adding glamour to the celebration.

A geology graduate of the University of Maiduguri, Seyi Vodi distinguished his milestone celebration with an all-white dress code that exuded class and elegance.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights five unique elements that made the birthday party truly exceptional and the talk of the town.

Event

The evening went beyond a mere birthday celebration; it was a heartfelt moment of thanksgiving for a life marked by grace and a successful career spanning over two decades in the fashion industry.

At the centre of the stage stood an imposing, gold-trimmed portrait of Seyi Vodi, a fitting symbol of his towering presence in the fashion world.

Dramatic bursts of fog and indoor fireworks added flair to the night’s highlights, creating an atmosphere of grandeur.

The event was truly exceptional, not only for the presence of prominent figures from the entertainment and political spheres but also for its deeply spiritual undertone.

Renowned gospel singers Tope Alabi and Adeyinka Alaseyori led powerful praise sessions, setting a reverent tone that touched the hearts of many in attendance.

Overcome with emotion, the celebrant fell to his knees in tears, lifting his hands in profound gratitude for God’s favour upon his life. It was a moment of raw sincerity that resonated deeply with the crowd.

Beyond the spiritual atmosphere, the evening came alive with joy and celebration.

The dance floor became a space of jubilation, as music and heartfelt moments filled the hall, each reflecting Seyi Vodi’s immense gratitude.

The birthday song echoed through the venue as he danced, surrounded by family and friends.

Firecrackers lit up the air, adding to the jubilant spirit of a night that was as memorable as it was moving.

Guests

The birthday celebration further underscored Seyi Vodi’s status as a prominent name in Nigerian fashion, drawing a distinguished guest list that included governors, monarchs, entertainers, politicians, business moguls, and other notable personalities.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Funke Akindele, Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Kate Henshaw, Dayo Amusa, Peller, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, Abu Abel, IBD Dende, Eniola Badmus, Isreal DMW, Nkechi Blessing, Saidi Balogun and others.

Political figures such as Senator Dino Melaye, Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke also graced the occasion.

Other distinguished guests included the former President of Liberia, George Weah; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede; and nightlife entrepreneur, Obi Cubana.

The event was well-attended and radiated glamour. Kwam 1 delivered a captivating live performance that added to the night’s allure.

Portable

One of the most talked-about moments of the event was the series of unexpected encounters between some high-profile attendees.

Notably, controversial singer Portable met with individuals, including Ms Akindele, Seyi, and Peller, with whom he had previously clashed online.

In a now-viral video, Portable, dressed in a white agbada, approached Ms Akindele with visible humility.

The street-pop artist bowed repeatedly as he greeted the renowned actress and filmmaker, maintaining a calm and respectful demeanour that contrasted sharply with his usually dramatic persona.

Ms Akindele, dressed in a green-and-gold lace outfit with a neatly tied gele, appeared momentarily taken aback but responded warmly to the gesture.

The Ogun-born singer also interacted with music legend 2Baba, whom he greeted with a handshake and respectfully referred to as ‘Daddy.’

Portable further met with Seyi. In a widely circulated Instagram clip, Portable prostrated before Seyi in traditional Yoruba fashion, prompting Seyi to help him immediately.

The two shared a light-hearted moment, with Seyi using his phone to take selfies as they enthusiastically posed together.

In another encounter, Portable also met and paid respect to Balogun, among others.

Reflecting on the experience, Portable took to Instagram, stating that his life had changed following his meeting with Seyi.

Aftermath

After the celebration, Portable posted a video on his Instagram page, proudly displaying a large sum of money, mainly in N500 notes and a mix of other denominations.

He carefully arranged the cash on a table and lifted each bundle theatrically to show it off to his audience.

In the video, he also improvised a song praising Seyi Vodi, and it was believed he made money as an attendee at the party.

He sang about attending the birthday bash and emphasised that the fashion entrepreneur designed his entire outfit, from his cap to his shoes.

At one point, he even raised his foot to reveal the designer’s branding on his footwear.

The Zeh Nation boss described Seyi Vodi as a man of immense wealth, surrounded by affluent associates.

He expressed his desire to own a luxury car someday, like the one Seyi Vodi recently bought for his birthday.

To wrap up the video, Portable boasted about his strong connection with Seyi Vodi, proudly stating that he was part of the designer’s inner circle.

Appreciation

The fashion designer took to Instagram to express his gratitude to all who honoured his invitation.

Seyi Vodi described himself as blessed and privileged to be celebrated by guests from far and near.

He extended his appreciation to Mr Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Mr Ogunwusi, Mr Olukoyede, and others who contributed to the success of his golden jubilee celebration.

Seyi Vodi also expressed his appreciation to the Hausa/Fulani, Igbo, and Niger Delta communities for their support and contributions.

“You are proof we are indeed better together—members of the Diplomatic Corps, leaders of corporate Nigeria. My peers are tailors from across Nigeria, and my colleagues are staff members at Vodi Group.

“The legendary Jide Kosoko leads Nollywood, and Chief Ebenezer Obey leads the music industry. Last but not least, | want to thank my family – my wife and children, siblings, parents and extended family. For the love and support through these years.”

Seyi Vodi noted that, although the ceremony was private, it held significant national importance.

“Our green aso ebi couldn’t have been more apt, being the national colour. This was one for us all. Thank you.”

