Two weeks after announcing her separation from actor Linc Edochie, Olayinka ‘Yinka Theisen’ Ajakaiye has made a dramatic U-turn.

On 24 June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Theisen, an American-based entrepreneur and mental health nurse, revealed via her social media platforms that her May engagement to Linc, son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, had ended.

However, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Ms Theisen, daughter of the late Nigerian diplomat Ambassador Andrew Ajakaiye, admitted to her shortcomings and publicly sought Linc’s forgiveness.

Ms Theisen said, “Hello everyone, I decided to make this video to apologise to Linc. Sometimes, when we were hurting, we came from positions of pain, said something we shouldn’t have, and shared things with people we shouldn’t have shared with. I have shared, and I’m guilty, not perfect, and I’m saying now that Linc, I’m so sorry for hurting you.

“Anywhere I have hurt you, please find a way in your heart to forgive me. That was never the intention when we came on social media to share our love, which we thought was so beautiful. So, again, I’m sorry. Anybody disseminating information or saying anything about Linc isn’t acting on my behalf. I have forgiven him, I hold no grudges, and he’s an awesome, kind man. Again, I’m apologising for everything I said or did to hurt him.”

Before apology

Before apologising, Ms Theisen granted an interview and shared several social media posts concerning Linc.

Although she has since deleted her post about him, her infamous interview was with self-proclaimed actor Uche Maduagwu.

During the interview, Ms Theisen revealed that she and Linc became close after he told her about his previous marriage.

According to her, she offered Linc emotional support after he claimed that his ex-wife was unfaithful.

Ms Theisen narrated, “What Linc did to me, I’m not going to lie, I was shocked. This is a man a lot of people don’t know that the family had a tragic event recently, and I was there for him. I came to stay with him in Lagos, and I supported him. Unfortunately, many people don’t know about this tragedy I’m talking about. I will leave it because it’s sensitive, and I don’t want to bring out a family secret many people don’t know about.

“I said a lot of things to protect him (Linc), I started a relationship with him after he told me a very, very sad thing about how his wife was sleeping around in Abuja with all the Alhajis. All these things I have text messages of, and that she’s a weed head. She smokes weed every day, and she withdraws the medication for their last child, who had seizures. So we became very close in the sense of just emotionally supporting him because I couldn’t believe that a woman would repeatedly cheat on such an awesome man.”

As of press time, Linc hasn’t responded to Ms Theisen’s apology or addressed the allegations she levelled against him.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that tensions between Ms Theisen and Linc began after Ms Theisen praised Judy, the wife of Yul, Linc’s brother, in an Instagram post.

Fans of May interpreted the gesture as a subtle dig at her (May).

Ms Theisen went on to allege that May paid bloggers to smear the Edochie brothers, whom she described as envious and no better than Judy.

Offended by her remarks, May’s supporters warned Ms Theisen to steer clear of May and refrain from mentioning her in any of her posts.

Despite the warnings, Ms Theisen continued to criticise May, prompting fans to circulate screenshots purportedly revealing Ms Theisen’s personal information, including her real age and past relationships.

In response to this exposure, Ms Theisen posted May’s phone number online, accusing her of previously leaking her contact details.

Her actions sparked widespread backlash from May’s fans.

The controversy escalated when Linc addressed the situation in an Instagram post. He distanced himself from his wife’s conduct and disapproved of the breach of May’s privacy.

Linc called for mutual respect and subtly acknowledged existing strains within his marriage.

