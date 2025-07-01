A Nigerian-led campaign has clinched the prestigious title of West Africa’s Best Public Relations Campaign at the 2025 SABRE Awards Africa.

The ceremony honours superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement, marking a significant milestone in the region’s public relations landscape.

Organised by PRovoke Media and hosted during the 50th anniversary of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) in Mombasa, Kenya, the SABRE Awards are widely recognised as a global benchmark for excellence in public relations.

Held annually across regions, including North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, and at the Global SABRE Awards, the platform celebrates campaigns that demonstrate strategic insight, creativity, and measurable impact.

According to the organisers, the SABRE Awards Africa attracts hundreds of entries from PR agencies, multinationals, nonprofits and public institutions across the continent.

Winning the title of West Africa’s Best Public Relations Campaign is considered the highest regional honour.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It recognises the most outstanding campaign from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, as evaluated by a panel of international PR leaders.

Viva Clean Hearts, Clean Clothes

The winning entry, “Viva Clean Hearts, Clean Clothes,” developed by Blanche Aigle Communications, was commended for its bold repositioning of cleanliness as not just hygiene, but as a statement of emotional dignity and student well-being.

The campaign, which also ranked among Africa’s top six PR campaigns, addressed bullying issues in schools and children’s emotional safety.

It engaged over two million Nigerians and sparked a significant increase in brand affinity and a broader cultural conversation around dignity in youth culture.

The campaign was launched to tackle bullying and promote emotional wellness among Nigerian schoolchildren.

It focused on the need to build safe and supportive spaces where young people can grow mentally and physically.

At the heart of the campaign was a documentary that shed light on the personal stories of students who have been victims of bullying.

It also offeres a raw, unfiltered glimpse into their emotional battles, aiming to spark meaningful conversations around the issue.

Through this documentary, the campaign brought attention to the often-invisible emotional wounds caused by bullying while promoting a school culture centred on compassion, respect, and kindness.

As part of its campaign efforts, 1,000 back-to-school kits with anti-bullying messages were provided for the students. The kits contained school essentials such as socks, bags, notebooks, and Viva cleaning products.

The campaign further partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and organised debate and public speaking contests in schools.

Ojota Junior Grammar School and Wesley College of the Hearing Impaired were the schools.

These activities encouraged students to find their voices and stand against community bullying.

Second SABRE win

This marks the Nigerian agency’s second consecutive SABRE win in this category, underscoring the country’s sustained excellence and expanding influence in African brand storytelling and strategic communication.

“This award recognises a shift in what effective communication means in Africa today,” said Nene Bejide, principal strategist behind the campaign. “It’s no longer enough to sell a product. Messaging must reflect values, context and culture.”

The organisers said the campaigns are assessed using international standards, including clarity of insight, strength of strategy, creativity, execution and real-world results. Winning in any SABRE category indicates that a campaign has not only met but surpassed global benchmarks.

Nigerian campaigns also secured five SABRE Awards in 2025, standing out from numerous submissions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Other winning agencies included Chain Reactions Africa and Integrated Indigo, underscoring Nigeria’s growing global PR and communications leadership.

As a full-service agency, Blanche Aigle Communications works at the intersection of insight, culture and purpose.

This latest win reflects a broader evolution in African public relations, where cultural fluency, social relevance and purpose are becoming core pillars of strategy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

