With less than a week to go, Fashions Finest Africa, FFA, has unveiled its vision for Epic Show 2025, a two-day fashion experience to spotlight African creatives and industry innovation

The event aims to spotlight emerging African creatives, industry innovation, and urgent conversations about the region’s fashion ecosystem’s structural challenges.

The fashion event, scheduled for 5-6 July 2025 at the Podium, Lekki, Lagos, promises a dynamic mix of runway showcases, panel discussions, and creative exhibitions. It will also feature talents from Nigeria, the UK, and Germany, starting at 11 a.m. daily.

At the official press briefing, Sola Oyebade, Mr Mahogany and founder of Fashions Finest Africa, reflected on the platform’s 16-year journey from the UK to Nigeria.

He stated, “Fashions Finest began over 16 years ago in the UK during London Fashion Week as a platform to elevate emerging fashion creatives.

“Bringing it to Nigeria was about planting that same spirit here—unearthing brilliance and giving it room to rise. Epic Show 2025 continues that promise: to amplify talent, drive innovation, and keep pushing boundaries,” the founder said.

Empowerment

More than a fashion event, the show underscores a vision to empower creatives: designers, stylists, makeup artists, producers, and fashion-tech disruptors.

According to the organisers, the empowerment will be achieved by helping them gain visibility and access to global opportunities.

Additionally, the Lead Strategist at FFA, Waire Emonefe, emphasised the show’s broader goal of unlocking industry access while celebrating African identity and storytelling.

She said, “We’re not just showing clothes, we’re creating industry pathways. There’s so much pride now in who we are as Africans—our fabrics, stories, and richness.

“The world is finally turning its eyes towards Africa. This year’s edition is focusing on how African fashion can scale through funding, innovation and storytelling,” Ms Enonefe.

She also revealed that the event’s panel sessions will explore critical themes including “funding for fashion entrepreneurs in Africa,” “sustainability beyond fabrics,” and “business literacy and collaboration.”

One of the most anticipated panels will feature renowned designer Mai Atafo, who will share lessons on new creatives’ missteps, and Chidubem from Innovate UK, who will delve into the role of innovation in fashion’s evolution.

To the organisers, the conversation around funding dominated the press conference. While creativity is not lacking across Africa’s fashion scene, most emerging professionals continue to operate without access to capital, mentorship, or sustainable business structures.

Designers lineup

They also noted that many emerging fashion entrepreneurs, whether designers, stylists, makeup artists, or show producers, are building without structure, scaling without capital, and succeeding despite a system that often overlooks them.

According to the organisers, the Epic Show 2025 aims to centre this funding gap in its dialogue, offering a platform to identify problems and spotlight scalable solutions for a more resilient fashion future.

At the press conference, two past designers from FFA editions shared personal testimonies on how the platform boosted their brands and expanded their professional networks.

Moreover, the runway showcase will feature a diverse range of designers, including Nubik Attire, Nenysty Atelier, Tsmallz Apparel, The Vantage Gent, The Fleks Apparel, House of Gold, and Millennial Apparel by Ruby, ensuring a representation of various styles and aesthetics.

The other designers expected at the shows are Jayred Fashion World, Iroko, Lamide Official, Ria Kosher, Asotiaye, Laraville, The U and J Brand, Gozifego, Trendecais x Yunik, 31 Woman Elegante, De Sewar, Onye Duo Duo, Tai. Lore Clothing, Roju Ascent, Sarai Imani Atelier, Gloria and Co., and RR Dot Design on the Runway Showcase.

