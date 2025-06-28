Simon Field, Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Deputy High Commission in Lagos, has cautioned Nigerians against making suspicious deposits into their bank accounts in preparation for visa interviews.
This statement buttresses a recent PREMIUM TIMES report on how the UK’s new immigration policy, introduced in May, could impact Nigerians seeking relocation to the United Kingdom.
On Thursday, Mr Field revealed this caution during a morning programme, Let’s Talk on Nigeria Info, Lagos.
Mr Field stated that unnaturally depositing funds into an account before an interview is like shooting oneself in the leg while facing clearance officers during a visa interview, as it can lead to suspicion and potential visa denial.
He said, “One of the things that we always see with visas, which scares visa clearance officers, is people who think you have to have a certain amount of money in their accounts. And overnight, they suddenly transfer lots of money into their account, don’t do that.
“It’s bad for the visa officer because it makes you look suspicious. Just give all of the kind of information that you need around, how much money you have, and share a long-term history, ” He said.
Despite the UK’s recent immigration policy affecting Nigerians who plan to travel abroad, the Deputy Head disclosed the UK’s effort and willingness to welcome more Nigerians to every part of the United Kingdom.
He said, “That’s all we’re looking for. Most visas are issued for the UK, and we’re welcoming. We really want Nigerians to come to the UK and explore London and the whole of the United Kingdom. And I promise you, most visas are issued.”
Visa accounts benchmark
While addressing questions about the minimum funds applicants must have before their visa interviews, Mr Field said: “Absolutely not. There’s no benchmark for how much money you have. You just need to be able to show that you have enough money to cover your expenses while you’re in the UK.
“And it helps to show a salary because you’re more likely to return to the UK. But there’s no minimum amount they look for in your account. It’s just a certain amount to be able to cover your expenses,” He said.
Speaking further, the British official cited examples of actions that could raise red flags for clearance officers and potentially result in visa denial.
The Deputy Head of Mission said: “If you had less than five pounds in your account, but wanted to stay at the Ritz, for example, then maybe a UK visa clearance officer would be suspicious of that, because how are you going to pay for your hotel?”
“But if you have enough money to cover your expenses, and you show a salary or a certain amount of income, that makes it much easier.
