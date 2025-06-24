As Nigeria hosts key continental gatherings this week, including the Afreximbank Annual General Meeting and the AU MSME Summit, conversations around trade, tourism, and regional collaboration are taking a cultural turn.

To infuse these high-level engagements with deeper people-to-people connections, the Brazilian Embassy in Nigeria and NTT Global Destinations co-host a cultural diplomacy evening in Abuja.

Themed “Around the World in a Bottle—One Sip at a Time”, the event aims to celebrate global cultures through shared heritage, storytelling, and hospitality.

Set to take place on 26 June at the Landmark Ballroom in Abuja, the event will symbolically take attendees across all six continents through curated cultural experiences.

Organisers, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the event would offer a chance to explore how cultural initiatives can bridge gaps in trade and diplomacy, especially between Africa and the rest of the world.

The event will welcome delegates from across Africa and beyond, as the organisers noted that guests will be taken across the six continents.

According to them, tickets for the event, one of several activities designed to offer relaxation during what has been described as a key business week, are available on the nttevents.com website.

Economic future

However, NGD CEO Elizabeth Agboola noted that the conversations will be crucial in defining Africa’s economic trajectory.

She further stated that the event will introduce a cultural aspect to these engagements, which she said will serve as a reminder of how shared heritage, warm hospitality, and storytelling can strengthen connections.

Ms Agboola noted, “The week’s discussions in Abuja are shaping Africa’s economic future. This event adds a cultural dimension to those efforts, reminding us of the role shared heritage, hospitality, and storytelling play in building stronger ties.”

She revealed that following the Abuja showcase, NGD will also co-host a side event during the 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on 8 July.

Ms Agboola added that the event will be organised in partnership with Afreximbank and the Jamaican National Bank.

She said the programme will occur under NGD’s Motherland Reconnect platform, highlighting African and Caribbean synergies across trade, tourism, and the creative economy.

“NTT’s involvement in both locations reflects the growing role of private sector actors in complementing diplomatic and regional efforts through cultural initiatives that open doors for deeper collaboration”, she added.

