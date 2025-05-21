Once upon a time in Nigeria, the path to stardom was a journey of dedication and hard work. Whether you were a musician, actor, filmmaker, or artist, you had to earn your place in the spotlight. It was a long road to stardom, with no shortcuts; you had to be good, or really good, in your craft. If you’re familiar with the early years of Nollywood, think of the post-Living in Bondage era, you’ll understand the significance of Winis Hotel, Surulere.

Before social media proliferation in Nigeria, aspiring and budding actors would converge on the lobby of this hotel or loiter around Folawiyo Bankole Street, where the hotel was located, hoping to be picked by filmmakers and cast in their next big movies, as most auditions and casting calls were held there.

Many didn’t bother if it was a waka pass (cameo) role; they just wanted to showcase their craft and break even. It was Nollywood’s school of hard knocks, where Jim Iyke, Jerry Amilo, Mercy Johnson, Ireti Osayemi, and many other actors got their big break. The train would later move to the National Theatre, Ojeez, and the National Stadium.

Aside from Nollywood, aspiring musicians also had their training grounds. One such hub was OJB Studio in Surulere, owned by the late music producer OJB Jezreel. It became a convergence point and mentorship hub for hopefuls who loitered around, waiting to earn studio time, which wasn’t cheap.

Wizkid, among others, has openly spoken about being a “studio rat” there, learning the ropes by observing and collaborating with more established acts.

Even Ezra Studios played a similar role on the other side of Mainland Lagos. There, a young 2Face Idibia began to find his footing in the industry. In what they described as a “love at first sight” encounter, he met Annie, the woman he married and later divorced, at Even Ezra Studios.

These stars, I mean established acts of today, didn’t just appear; they rose through the ranks, honed their craft, and paid their dues. This mentorship was a crucial part of the industry at the time.

These days, all it takes is a phone camera, a trending sound, a sprinkle of vulgarity, and a suggestive gesture to become a star overnight. Scratch that, not can, but will. In today’s entertainment ecosystem, clout has overtaken craft. Celebrity status is the in-thing, while actual skill or talent doesn’t really matter anymore.

Instant celebrity culture

Social media now accomplishes in weeks what used to take years of talent development, auditions, and mentorship, but at ten times the speed and with zero quality control. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have created a fame pathway for anyone bold enough to be ‘crazy’ and press’ record.’’

Unlike their veteran counterparts, these newbies don’t have to endure endless auditions, face repeated rejection, or wait for “God’s time,” which in itself isn’t a bad thing. Yes, talent is great, and confidence is necessary, but those alone can only take you so far, and this is why we see so many overnight stars who fizzle into oblivion as fast as they became famous. At the same time, actors like Bimbo Ademoye and Kunle Remi continue to rise because they’ve built with substance, not just overnight stardom.

Enter Nollywood’s influencer dilemma

Today, dear Nollywood is trapped in a subtle dilemma. Still, it is felt that producers, desperate to recover their investment, cast influencers in leading roles, and trained actors play supporting roles.

“How many followers does she have?” has become more critical than “Can she act?” The pressure is so much that in January 2022, actor Jude Orhorha of Fuji House of Commotion fame infamously said in a Punch Newspaper interview that filmmakers select actors based on Instagram followers.

Orhoho, a trained stage actor and thespian, said: ‘‘Another challenge I face as an actor is when I hear that one would not get a role until one has one million followers on Instagram. Does the number of followers on Instagram determine how good one is as an actor?

‘‘Somebody could do a comedy skit with 400,000 followers, and everyone would rush to feature the person in their films. I understand that it is business, but there should be consideration for others, too’’.

The industry is feeling the effects of its decision as it plays out too often on screen, which is why subpar films are being churned out even on YouTube. I fear that soon, the real thespians will become jobless, that is, if they also do not adapt to the changing times.

The trend hurts the industry’s credibility and sidelines seasoned actors who spent years honing their craft.

Music industry, too

The music industry isn’t spared, either. With TikTok driving sound trends, songs are built around 15-second hooks and useless lyrics that boast streaming numbers but can never become a classic.

Riding in an Uber on Sunday, I couldn’t help but ask the driver what song he was playing. “Shallipopi,” he replied. I was stunned that the lyrics were so vulgar that I couldn’t get over them.

The driver laughed and added, “His (Shallipopi’s) songs are for Pablos and Pablets, it’s the unofficial Yahoo boys’ anthem. They’re the ones jamming to it.” I shook my head in disbelief.

Aside from the artiste, the younger generation, I’m afraid, may not know what good music that stands the test of time is, all thanks to the disposable songs being churned out by the day, which, sadly, they have become accustomed to.

Thank God, we still have the likes of Burna Boy and Tems, who remind us that music can still be viral and valuable when built on the right premise.

Mentorship and the way forward

While we lament the dearth of apprenticeship or, if you like, mentorship in the Nigerian entertainment scene, we also need to mourn in advance the legacy crisis in our hands before it blows up in our faces.

Because young creatives no longer see the need to learn from those before them, we have a long way to go. The mindset is why struggle through theatre school or music school, when you can trend today and become a Glo ambassador tomorrow? This loss of mentorship is a significant concern for the future of the entertainment industry.

What we’re building now is loud, shiny, but shallow. The danger? We might lose our grip on global relevance if we keep exporting mediocrity wrapped in popularity and shiny ribbons and expect the world to take us seriously.

The way forward

I’m not against virality or condemning digital power; this is a call for balance, urging us to look beyond the vanity metrics. Influencers have value, and platforms are powerful, but we must return to celebrating skill and true talent. Artistes must hone their skills, and we, the audience, must stop applauding noise over substance. It’s time to bring back the respect for skill in our creative industries. Not everyone needs to be a star. Some people need to learn the craft first.

