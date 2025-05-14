The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant will be held on 31 May 2025 in Hyderabad, India.

It will be the second consecutive year the pageant is held in an Asian country.

In March 2024, the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India,

Representing Nigeria is Joy Mojisola Raimi, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, who represented Osun State.

In the final round, held on 4 April, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Queen Tiwa, as she is referred to, defeated Miss Imo, Miss Ebonyi, Miss Abuja, and Miss Abia to clinch the crown.

The 72nd Miss World pageant which kicked off 7 May, will feature a series of events parading contestants from 140 countries and culminating in a grand finale on 31 May.

The Miss World Nigeria’s Instagram page describes Queen Tiwas outfit at the opening ceremony of the global pageant as a celebration of heritage, identity, and evolution.

“The flowing silhouette draws from Cross River’s traditional grandeur – made for movement, rooted in ceremony. Embellished with northern gold patterns, it reflects the timeless wealth of Arewa royalty.

“Layered in Edo-inspired coral beads and Igbo adornments, the look bridges royal legacy and spiritual strength. Every detail is deliberate – from the beaded waistline to the red coral framing the body – echoing the voices of matriarchs who came before,” it states.

Who is Joy Raimi

Queen Tiwa hails from the Boripe local government area in Osun State, although she was born and raised in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The 24-year-old is a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt,

No stranger to pageantry, Queen Tiwa has a line of crowns on her shelf,

In 2021, she won the Miss Port Harcourt City International title.

She then won the 2022 Miss Intercontinental Africa title at the 50th edition in Egypt, beating 76 other contestants.

The beauty queen is the founder of ‘The Love for Humanity project’, an initiative focused on spreading love and restoring faith in communities across Nigeria.

She describes herself as a strong advocate for ending period poverty, even as she shows commitment to issues affecting women and girls.

As a serial pageant winner, Queen Tiwa seems to be following in the footsteps of her forebears.

The Miss Intercontinental Africa, which she won in 2022, was won by Nigeria’s serving Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, in 1989.

As she represents Nigeria in this year’s Miss World pageant, many hope she will repeat the feat achieved by her predecessor, Agbani Darego, in 2001.

Overcoming bullying

Even as she enjoys success on the runway, the Nigerian representative has had her share of life’s battles.

In a post on X, former lawmaker and Miss World Nigeria pageant organiser Ben Murray-Bruce said that in the final round, she shared her story of overcoming bullying and proved that she was more than what others thought she could be.

“Raimi is passionate about humanitarian services and founded ‘The Love for Humanity’ project, dedicated to spreading love and restoring faith in humanity.

“When asked about overcoming bullying, she shared her inspiring story of growing up without a mother and facing harassment from her caregiver. She emphasised that despite being told she would never amount to anything, she has proven otherwise by achieving this milestone,” he wrote.

