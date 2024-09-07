On 16 November 2001, Agbani Darego became the first black African to win the prestigious Miss World title at 18.

Agbani, with her slender frame, challenged beauty norms and influenced the Nigerian perception of beauty.

Her victory sparked a cultural shift in Nigeria, where many women idolised her look, and “Agbani” became a term associated with slim beauty.

Agbani’s victory was a proud moment for the African continent, and it reverberated within Nigeria as she became the first Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) winner to emerge as Miss World.

This win spurred more Nigerian parents to encourage their daughters to pursue careers in pageantry and modelling, which were once viewed with scepticism.

South Africa News 24 reported that Agbani, a native of Rivers State, received $100,000 in cash and $150,000 worth of gifts from the Miss World organisers, solidifying her status as a national icon.

The 2001 publication also referenced that the then-Rivers State Governor Peter Odili, in a statement by National Interest Newspapers, described Agbani’s achievement as “an expression of the natural endowment and noble qualities of Nigerian womanhood.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

After her 2001 victory, Agbani was conferred with an honorary chieftaincy from the Council of Chiefs of Lagos. At the time, she was one of the youngest chiefs in Nigeria.

Historic contest

After her historic Miss World win, Agbani Darego famously said, “Black is beautiful.” These words, reported by Frontline World Newspaper, became a defining statement of her triumph.

The 51st edition of the pageant, held at the Super Bowl in Sun City, South Africa, featured an impressive lineup of contestants from various countries.

In the early 2000s, Miss World made some significant updates. According to Frontline World, viewers could vote for their favourite contestants by phone for the first time. This edition also set a record with 93 participants, making it one of the most competitive shows ever. Organisers expected over a billion viewers worldwide to tune in, BBC reported.

Miss Nigeria, Agbani, made it to the Top 5 and stood tall alongside Miss Aruba, Miss Scotland, Miss China, and Miss Nicaragua. The Top 10 featured strong contenders like Miss Russia, Miss South Africa, Miss Spain, Miss Ukraine, and Miss Yugoslavia.

In a YouTube video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, which was posted by Carlos (a pageant-related channel), it was revealed that questions for the finalists were sourced from worldwide audiences during the competition.

Agbani’s question, in the video, posted by host Jerry Springer and submitted by an Indian caller, was: “In this man’s world, what do you think you can change that a man cannot?”

She responded, “First and foremost, I entered the Miss World competition because I know it’s a very charitable organisation. In this man’s world, if there’s anything I can do, it is to help the less privileged in society. I want to offer as much help as I can. I love helping the needy, and my deep love for humanity motivates me to be the best I can be and assist those in need.”

After the question and answer moment, the winners were announced in reverse order. As the final five contestants stood backstage, Miss Aruba and Miss Scotland were named the first and second runners-up, respectively, leading to Agbani’s crowning moment.

In another video shared by YouTuber Carlos, Darego’s victory was shown to be filled with suspense as she stood with Miss China and Miss Nicaragua, anxiously awaiting the announcement of the winner.

When her name was called, she smiled with her eyes closed, clearly surprised and overjoyed. She placed her hands on her chest, as if in disbelief. Her Miss Nigeria sash was removed and replaced with that of Miss World.

Dressed in a green gown symbolising Nigeria’s national colours, 18-year-old Agbani walked to the stage, greeted by cheers from the audience. She was embraced by the outgoing Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, before receiving her crown. Seated briefly in the crowning chair, the crown sparkled on her head as she rose for a final walk, waving to the applauding crowd. Her fellow contestants warmly congratulated her while she sat on a golden, throne-like chair.

Impact

Following her win that weekend, the media celebrated the historic achievement, and online voting by Nigerians played a crucial role in her victory. This moment showcased the power of unity and the pride Nigerians felt seeing one of them making history.

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks on reactions from the Miss World 2001 contest, reflected in YouTube and Facebook videos posted years later, revealed how deeply Nigerians cherished the historic moment.

Viewers shared their experiences and the widespread jubilation that unfolded locally and across various parts of the country that year.

After the contest, the beauty queen recounted in the 2001 BBC post that when she looked in the mirror, she saw a young girl who had aspired to be both a computer scientist and a supermodel.

Her statement in the publication reads, “I am so happy. It’s a wonderful feeling, and it’s indescribable. Back home, I know they were all watching out for me, and I am happy I made them proud.”

Beyond national pride, young Agbani’s win proved that African women could compete—and win—on the world stage, challenging stereotypes and opening doors for many young women across the continent.

Post Miss World

Before the MBGN title, she auditioned for the M-Net Face of Africa competition and didn’t make it to the finals. Before winning more significant titles, Darego, in a 2023 interview with AntoSays, stated that her father had reservations about her modelling career.

Following her Miss World victory, Agbani became an international sensation.

She worked with top brands like L’Oréal and Dior and graced the covers of major magazines.

Her impact extended beyond the pageant stage, establishing her as a global icon. She has judged numerous pageants and fashion and modelling competitions, including Miss World 2014, Miss England 2002, Mr Scotland 2002, and Elite Model Look Nigeria 2012 and 2014.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in April 2017, Darego married Ishaya Danjuma, the son of billionaire General Theophilus Danjuma, in a private ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018 and their second in 2020.

Agbani’s victory at Miss World remains historic, especially for Nigeria and Africa.

At 18, she symbolised progress and cultural disruption, showing the world that “Black is beautiful.” Even at 41, her legacy inspires young women across Africa and motivates aspiring beauty queens and models.

You can watch her crowning moment here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

