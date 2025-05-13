Away from fighting crime, not many know that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede, is a profoundly religious man.

When he is not pursuing the body’s mandate, which includes investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes in Nigeria, he serves as a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s City of Refuge branch in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the church’s website, the EFCC Chairman holds a ‘Breakthrough and Deliverance Service’ every last Saturday of the month at 7 a.m.

One of those sessions showed a trending video of the foremost financial crime-fighting boss delivering heavy prayers of prosperity to his congregants.

Fervent prayers

In the undated 2-minute clip, the EFCC boss is heard praying for prosperity and protection for his members.

In what many consider ironic, Mr Olukoyede is heard praying for favour and financial blessings.

They argue that fighting financial crime and praying for prosperity should not go together.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Others question why holders of key positions in the present administration belong to the RCCG.

Mr Olukoyede is heard praying: “I pray that in all the works of your hand you will prosper. You will be fruitful. In every good thing of life, you will multiply in the mighty name of Jesus.

“Because of this anointing, no arrow of sickness will come near you. When they fire it, it will backfire in the mighty name of Jesus. I command every terminal disease in anybody’s life here to dry up.”

He also prayed for divine health, God’s abiding presence, and protection in all their endeavours.

“Your fruit is blessed. Your children are blessed. Your family is blessed. The works of your hand are blessed. So shall it be in the name of God, the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit. In Jesus’ name we have prayed. Amen,” he concludes.

Corruption in churches

In 2024, Mr Olukoyede asserted that some religious organisations are “more corrupt” than public offices in Nigeria.

The crime-fighting boss spoke at a RCCG leadership conference in Lagos, revealing that his organisation recovered millions of Naira from a religious organisation.

Mr Olukoyede urged clerics to use their platform “to preach and demonstrate” good character to their congregation.

“I have had cause to recover how many millions from a religious organisation. They appointed you a pastor, which is when you become a big man. We don’t know what you are doing to earn a living.

“Some religious organisations are more corrupt than public offices. I have evidence towards that. You look at the speckle in someone else’s eyes, but meanwhile, there is a log in yours,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

