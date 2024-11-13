The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has described asset recovery as vital in the fight against economic and financial crimes and a major disincentive against corrupt practices.

Mr Olukoyede stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes paid an oversight visit to the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

“If you understand the intricacies involved in financial crimes investigation and prosecution, you will discover that to recover one billion naira is war.

”So, I told my people that the moment we start investigation, we must also start asset tracing because asset recovery is pivotal in the anti-corruption fight.

“If you allow the corrupt or those that you are investigating to have access to the proceeds of their crimes, they will fight you with it.

”So, one of the ways to weaken them is to deprive them of the proceeds of their crime. So, our modus operandi has changed tremendously.

”The moment we begin investigation, we begin asset tracing. That was what helped us to make our recoveries,” he said.

He pointed out that no fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes could be effective if it did not energise the economy.

“The essence of the EFCC mandate is to move Nigeria forward. And I made known my three policy objectives.

”So, we have embarked on these since October last year with the help of my management team and the entire EFCC staff, and I am happy to announce to you that between October 2023 and October this year we were able to recover about N250 billion in cash, tens of millions of dollars, tens of millions of pounds sterling and other currencies.”

Convictions

He explained that the Commission equally put up a command performance in the area of convictions, amassing about 3,500 convictions in the period spanning from 18 October 2023 to 18 October 2024.

“In the area of convictions we have done over 3,000 and we also want to re-orientate your minds that it is not only yahoo yahoo.

”We have evidence, we have many high profile cases in which we secured convictions.

”I wish to remind everyone that this issue of yahoo yahoo thing that some people are treating with kid gloves is a crime that cost the nation over 500,000 dollars in one year and that is what some people are joking about.

”We expect all these because it is obvious that when you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.

”But we are not really perturbed. We will continue to work irrespective of what people say about us. What we know within ourselves is that we will continue to do this work within the limit of our resources and be committed to it.”

Ongoing investigations, pending court cases

Mr Olukoyede noted that apart from the convictions recorded, the commission had several cases pending in court.

”In the last one year, we received over 17,000 petitions and right now, we are investigating over 20,000 cases. Between October 2023 and now, we have opened new case files of over 4800,” he said.

Commendation

The chair of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Ginger Onwusibe, said that the legislators were impressed with EFCC’s budget implementation and outcomes.

He promised that the Committee and the National Assembly would rally behind the commission with enhanced appropriation in the 2025 budget year in order to help it achieve even more.

“The Committee is impressed with what it has seen. All we need to do is to support the EFCC so that it can continue the fight against corruption and financial crime, which it has been saddled with.

”We are impressed, so we thank the chairman and his team for the wonderful job that they are doing here for Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the EFCC chairman has shown boldness in fighting crimes with no compromise and not looking at anybody’s face on the basis of ethnicity and political party affiliation.

“Once you have stolen money, he tells you that it is sandpaper that cannot be digested.

”The major challenge is resources and the Constitution has saddled on our shoulders the power of appropriation.

”We are going to ensure that the commission gets enough resources to be able to face its challenges, that is number one,” he said.

