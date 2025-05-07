Popular activist Martin ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM),’ Otse, has regained his freedom after spending six days in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed his client was arrested by the anti-graft agency last Friday.

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and fellow activist Omoyele Sowore announced VDM’s release on Wednesday evening via his X (formerly Twitter) page.

He wrote, “Thanks to the unrelenting efforts of all, Verydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the EFCC! He is with his ebullient lawyer, Adeyanju Deji.”

Furthermore, in a viral video obtained by this newspaper and posted by supporters of VDM, the activist was seen inside a car alongside his lawyer.

In the video, he was heard conversing with Mr Adeyanju, revealing that he was arrested on allegations of money laundering.

He questioned the credibility of the accusation, stating that someone in his financial position could hardly be involved in such an offence.

He said, “How can the EFCC accuse someone who isn’t wealthy of money laundering? I’ve done a lot of charity work, and they’re wondering where I get the money from, not knowing I’m running it on debt.

“Anyway, I’m out here with my lawyer—and you know what I stand for. I can never be locked up as long as my lawyer is by my side.”

Release on bail

However, Mr Adeyanju confirmed on his social media pages that VDM was released on bail.

He wrote, “VDM released to us on bail. Special thanks to Deji Adeyanju and Partners, especially the head of our firm, Marvin Omorogbe. Thank you, Nigerians, for speaking up for him. Thank you, Egbon Sowore.

“Thank you, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Davido, opposition lawmakers, etc. I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues.”

The release of VDM followed condemnation of his arrest and detention by several prominent figures and celebrities, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Davido, and others.

They described the arrest and detention as unlawful and a violation of human rights and called for his immediate release.

In addition, some of his supporters took to the streets in Abuja and some states to demand his release.

The protests began on Monday and continued until the moment of his release.

