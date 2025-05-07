The family of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, has unveiled a series of cultural, intellectual, and commemorative events to mark the tenth anniversary of the monarch’s passing.

Mr Sijuwade, the 50th monarch of the ancient town of Ife, died in 2015 at 85 in London, United Kingdom.

The family announced this during a press briefing held on Tuesday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, which PREMIUM TIMES attended.

Speaking at the event, the late monarch’s grandson, Adejuwon Sijuwade, described the memorial programme as a tribute to the late Ooni’s enduring legacy.

The prince further revealed that the memorial events were being organised in partnership with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

He added that the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, co-chair of the council, will lead the commemorative activities alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar.

Highlights

Furthermore, he emphasised that a key highlight of the memorial is a three-state inter-school debate tour featuring students from King’s College, Lagos; Abeokuta Grammar School—Oba Sijuwade’s alma mater; and Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

Adejuwon noted that the debate, themed ‘Traditional Governance vs. Modern Democracy: Which Best Preserves Cultural Heritage?’, will encourage students to examine the relevance of indigenous leadership in contemporary society.

According to him, the final round of the debate is scheduled for 25 July.

He also revealed that another prominent feature of the memorial is a grand exhibition, which will display rare photographs, personal belongings, and archival materials from the late king’s life and reign, many of which will be exhibited publicly for the first time.

“The exhibition features collections from the National Archives of Nigeria, the UK National Archives, Horniman Museum & Gardens (UK), and the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (Florida), home of the Dr. Niara Sudarkasa Collection and also the Sijuwade Personal Collection. The exhibition is curated by renowned cultural historian and archivist Dr Oludamola Adebowale”, he said.

Symposium

Adejuwon also disclosed that the memorial’s national symposium, ‘Unifying and Securing Nigeria’s Future Through Traditional Institutions,’ will bring together traditional rulers, scholars, and policymakers.

According to him, the gathering will explore the evolving role of indigenous leadership in promoting peace, strengthening national identity, and enhancing governance.

He further stated that the memorial’s grand finale will be held in Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilisation.

He said, “It includes a church thanksgiving service and solemn prayers at the late Ooni’s mausoleum—concluding the memorial in dignity and grandeur.

Moreover, he announced a series of legacy projects to be undertaken in honour of the late monarch.

According to him, the initiatives include the installation of a Nubian Jak Blue Plaque at the monarch’s former residence in London, recognising his global contributions to cultural diplomacy.

Others are the launch of a commemorative book chronicling his life, leadership, and international engagements and the development of the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall and Museum in Ile-Ife, which aims to preserve the king’s legacy and celebrate Yoruba heritage.

“This far-reaching initiative reflects the far-sighted vision of Oba Okunade Sijuwade—an imperial figure whose reign was defined by grace, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to cultural excellence.

“These legacy projects are tributes to his memory and enduring pillars that will continue to inspire future generations in Nigeria, across Africa, and throughout the global diaspora. Through them, the timeless values he embodied—dignity, unity, heritage, and leadership—will live on, shaping a future deeply rooted in the strength of tradition and the promise of progress.”

Background

The late monarch, born on 1 January 1930, ascended the Ooni stool in 1980.

A defining feature of his reign was his longstanding rivalry with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, over claims to traditional supremacy.

In February 2009, the late Sijuwade ended the protracted Ife-Modakeke crisis, a conflict that had destroyed property, severed family ties, and killed many people.

He achieved this through his decision to elevate the Ogunsua of Modakeke to the status of an Oba.

Before ascending the throne, the late Ooni was reportedly a successful and wealthy businessman.

By 30, he became a manager at Leventis, a Greek-Nigerian conglomerate.

In 1963, he was appointed Sales Director of the state-owned National Motor in Lagos.

