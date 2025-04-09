Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has offered timely advice to his fellow artistes amid the ongoing economic hardship plaguing Nigeria.

In a post on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 33-year-old urged Nigerian musicians to diversify their sources of income.

Emphasising the disparity between the earnings generated from Nigerian streams and those from more lucrative markets such as the UK, US, and Europe, the ‘Twice as Tall’ hitmaker stated: “1000000 Nigerian streams = $300/$400, 1000000 UK streams = £3000/£4000, 1000000 US streams = $3000/$4000; 1000000 euro streams = €3000/€4000.

“Your song being number 1 on any streaming platform in Nigeria is not something to celebrate. Aim higher or do other businesses on the side. I type with love. #NoSignOfWeakness.”

Additionally, the singer who rose to prominence in 2012 following the release of ‘Like to Party’—the lead single from his debut studio album ‘L.I.F.E’, released in 2013—urged artistes to stop relying on X polls.

He stated that neither online polls nor social media fanbases would translate into sold-out stadiums during live performances.

The singer stressed the importance of looking beyond social media popularity—instead focusing on achieving genuine global recognition.

“Dear artists, Don’t let Twitter polls and “Naija social media fans” deceive you. They won’t fill up any stadium for you in any part of the world”, said the Port Harcourt-born singer.

Meanwhile, the singer’s social media poll advice sparked controversy among netizens.

Many criticised the 2019 winner of the Best International Act at the BET Awards, while others praised him for speaking what they described as the truth.

Burna Boy no lie . Twitter poll no be real life pic.twitter.com/8VNvI6Annu — (@Kellybonito_) April 8, 2025

Before I opened the thread, I knew Olamide has more hits than Burna, but I thought recency bias and stream tax would tip Burna to win the poll. Almost 20k voters, and you could see that each question is won by the quality of the songs paired, not on artistic favouritism https://t.co/v1H8j4Xngt — Muteeulahi (@Muteeulahi94) April 4, 2025

30BG own worst even for poll and real life una no dey win — Michael (@Mikky_tushh) April 8, 2025

You no ask Peter obi wetin do am 2023 — Mayana ☆ (@Mayanaxx_23) April 8, 2025

Na wizmid fc and Wizkid e dey talk to cos Na them dey win twitter and social media polls — Mazi 1 Of ESQ (@Obaji_esq) April 8, 2025

Sophia Lamborghini no work too

Now he don try another one

Audioegwu — __ik.official (@ahiwe_ik) April 8, 2025

“Dear Artists , Dont let twitter polls & Naija Social Media Fans deceive you” “They won’t fill up any stadium for you in any part of the world” — Burna Boy Via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/VWbByuq23f — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 8, 2025

So technically Burna boy fans (outsiders) won’t fill up any stadium for Burna boy in any part of the world Outsiders in the mud — DIQ_001 (@IAMSAD1Q) April 8, 2025

He dey talk from experience, na only hin knw how many free tickets hin don give all those white people — Zedd (@ZEDDICUS__) April 8, 2025

Na mumu dey do am E won discourage 30bgs from streaming 5ive we no really send am even if na 1k obo go collect am — king Daniel Aganin (@AganinDani34200) April 8, 2025

This is Burna Boy’s first comment on Nigeria’s economic challenges, particularly under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In November 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that several prominent Nigerian entertainers, including music executive Paulo Okoye, rapper Ruggedman, Tiwa Savage, Kiekie, and Tacha, expressed concern over the economic difficulties Nigerians are facing under Mr Tinubu’s leadership.

Their remarks came after Davido advised Black Americans to reconsider relocating to Nigeria due to its economic hardships during an appearance on the ‘Big Homies House’ podcast.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy clinches new Platinum Certification in France

In support of Davido, who highlighted poor leadership, a high exchange rate, and soaring petroleum prices, they pointed to the struggles of ordinary Nigerians with inflation, rising living costs, and an unpredictable business climate.

They stated that the challenging economy has driven global companies out of the country, leaving local businesses facing significant losses.

They also underscored the increasing trend of young talents emigrating for better opportunities abroad.

