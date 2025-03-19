The Guinness World Records (GWR) has officially recognised Nigerian fashion designer Kuforiji Oluwaseun for achieving the longest sewing marathon.

Before setting the record, the Ogun State-born tailor initially aimed for a 120-hour Sew-A-Thon in January but reached 107 hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds.

However, Guinness World Records officially confirmed his achievement on Friday, presenting him with a certificate and plaque for completing 106 hours, 55 minutes, and 20 seconds of non-stop hand-sewing.

Mr Kuforiji’s attempt was held from 22 to 26 January in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Using only a needle and thread, he demonstrated exceptional endurance and craftsmanship.

The feat makes the designer the first Nigerian individual to hold a Guinness World Record for hand-sewing with a needle and thread.

Throughout the marathon, Mr Kuforiji showcased his impressive speed and precision. Within the first six hours, he completed an entire Agbada outfit. By the end of the challenge, he had sewn 18 outfits.

Celebrating his success upon receiving the recognition, the Tai Solarin University alumna expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post,

“Officially a Guinness World Record Holder! 106 hours, 55 minutes, and 20 seconds of non-stop sewing—needle and thread in hand, passion in my heart! This journey has been incredible, from crafting a full Agbada in the first six hours to completing 18 outfits.

“This is more than just a record; it’s a testament to perseverance, skill, and the power of believing in one’s craft. Many thanks to @guinnessworldrecords for the recognition and everyone who supported me on this journey—this victory is ours!”

120-Hour Sew-A-Thon Attempt

The challenge, which attracted national attention, aimed to highlight the cultural heritage of traditional African fashion.

During the marathon, he crafted a collection of 12 traditional outfits, including Agbada, Danshiki, Kimono, and Long Gowns. According to organisers, he went without sleep for multiple days, relying solely on his determination and passion for the craft.

Before commencing the attempt, Mr Kuforiji had received official approval from Guinness World Records in December 2023.

Speaking about his motivation, he described the attempt as a tribute to craftsmanship, teamwork, and Nigerian talent.

The designer said, “This isn’t just about a record. It’s about celebrating the art of sewing, the power of teamwork, and the magic of perseverance. More than a personal achievement, it’s about honouring our culture, inspiring young creatives, and showcasing the strength of Nigerian talent to the world.”

His attempt received widespread support from notable figures, including the presence of Nollywood actress Faithia Williams and Tai Solarin University of Education Vice-Chancellor Professor Oluwole Banjo.

He was also endorsed by Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, and Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland.

Similar attempts

While Mr Kuforiji’s achievement is officially recognised, he is not the first Nigerian to attempt a Sew-A-Thon.

In December 2024, designer Olamide Ibikunle completed a 100-hour sewing marathon, though her record still awaits official confirmation from GWR. Earlier, in July 2023, another Nigerian designer, Queen Ego, attempted a 170-hour sewing marathon but had to suspend the challenge due to a timer malfunction.

On a global scale, the current Guinness World Record for the most people sewing simultaneously stands at 617 participants, achieved by Faebrikstad in Norway at Vikingskipet, Hamar, on 2 September 2023.

Following the viral success of Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-Thon in 2023, which set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, there has been a surge in record-breaking attempts across Nigeria.

In 2024 alone, Nigerians like Fola David-Tolaram, Samson Ajao, and Tunde Onakoya gained global attention for breaking records in drawing, reading aloud, and marathon chess.

With the growing number of applications, Guinness World Records had urged individuals to “moderate their attempts to ensure the credibility of each record set.”

